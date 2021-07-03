The Taiwan Jury Association on Wednesday called for the government to review the Executive Yuan’s anti-COVID-19 location tracking system and to establish a legal basis for the system to better uphold people’s rights.
Taichung District Court Judge Chang Yuan-sen (張淵森) on June 20 wrote an article for online media saying that police were using the system to track suspected criminals, which proved that the Central Epidemic Command Center’s promise that the information would not be used outside of disaese prevention to be false.
Taiwan Jury Association president Chen Wei-hsiang (陳為祥) in an online news conference on Wednesday said that the act of tracking citizens is in itself undemocratic and only tolerated as a special measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, but without a proper legal basis it poses a severe threat to democracy.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Chang Chyi-lu (張其祿) said that the legislature had cut NT$500 million (US$17.86 million) from a proposed National Communications Commission budget specifically due to human rights concerns regarding the location tracking system.
Chang said that he would draw up a proposal to demand that the Ministry of Health and Welfare issue a report on how the data is being used.
The center has been given extraordinary and unmitigated powers under Article 7 of the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) and it should collaborate with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of the Interior to issue a clear ban on the use of location tracking data in criminal investigations, he said.
District courts should also be on their guard when issuing approvals to track suspected criminals, he added.
Lawyer Lu Cheng-yen (呂政諺) said the center’s statement that the system would not be used in this way had no legal backing and only amendments to the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法) and the Communication Security and Surveillance Act (通訊保障及監察法) would be able to “fix” the situation.
Judges and prosecutors would have to carefully deliberate whether requests to use such information should be approved prior to the amendments passing, Lu said.
Aletheia University Department of Law associate professor Wu Ching-chin (吳景欽) said that it is imperative that the Communication Security and Surveillance Act strictly prohibit personal data obtained from disease prevention location tracking systems being used for other purposes.
If the tracking system loses credibility among the public, it could lead to breaches in pandemic prevention, as the public would no longer trust or use the system, Taiwan Forever Association researcher Peng Chih-cheng (彭至誠) said.
The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) caucus yesterday called on the government to investigate why Taiwan has a 0.000133 death rate after inoculations with the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine. KMT caucus secretary-general Cheng Li-wen (鄭麗文) said that the proportion of deaths after vaccination with the AstraZeneca shot is “horrifyingly high,” exceeding the rate in other nations. There have been more than 240 deaths among the 1.8 million people who have been inoculated in Taiwan, or a ratio of 0.000133 to one, which is far greater than the UK’s 0.000024 and Norway’s 0.000044, and 10 times the rates in Germany, Italy and Austria, Cheng said. The
TIME TO ADAPT: In light of the new Delta variant, the method of moving people from airports to quarantine should also change, Taoyuan’s Mayor Cheng said International travelers should be able to take polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests as soon as they arrive at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport, as it would more effectively curb community outbreaks of COVID-19, such as the nation’s first cluster involving the highly infectious Delta variant in Pingtung County, Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) said yesterday. The first two confirmed cases in the cluster — a woman in her 50s and her five-year-old grandson — returned from a trip to Peru on June 6. The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control had said that the Delta variant, which first emerged in India,
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan members yesterday said they plan to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. They said the investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). They would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, they said, adding that they would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is widely believed that
CUTTING AHEAD: Members of the KMT sowed distrust in the AstraZeneca vaccine, causing public hesitancy to be inoculated, only to get the shots themselves, the DPP said Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday accused Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) members of abusing their “special privileges” to receive COVID-19 vaccinations ahead of schedule. DPP legislative caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) said that the KMT had orchestrated a conspiracy campaign. KMT officials misled the public by denigrating the government’s efforts to obtain vaccines, and spread disinformation on the supposed ill effects of COVID-19 jabs to sow fear in society and create distrust in the government, Lo told a briefing at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei. “KMT officials spread fabricated news against the AstraZeneca vaccine. They pushed these lies to make people hesitant