Lienchiang site handed archeological designation

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





An archeological site on Lienchiang County’s Liang Island (亮島) has become Taiwan’s 11th National Archeological Site, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

Liang Island is the northeastern-most island in Beigan Township (北竿), and the site includes four locations known as Daowei I, Daowei II, Daowei III and Daowei IV, the ministry said.

They are on the northeastern tip of the island, which is known as Daowei (島尾), it said.

The Liangdao Daowei Archeological Site in Lianjiang County is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Culture via CNA

Collectively known as the Liangdao Daowei Archeological Site, they date to 7,000 to 8,300 years ago, the ministry said, citing surveys.

This makes them one of the earliest Neolithic sites within the nation’s jurisdiction, it said.

The site’s location near a cliff makes it relatively rare, while the ecological environment there is unique, the ministry said.

The site also shows significant differences from sites on Taiwan proper, it said.

Then-Lienchiang County commissioner Yang Sui-sheng (楊綏生) in 2011 discovered remnants of shell mounds while attending an event on the island, after which archeologist Chen Chung-yu (陳仲玉) conducted a survey and began excavation work, the ministry said.

A considerable number of pieces of pottery, stoneware and bone tools have been excavated from the site, it said.

Researchers have also unearthed two tombs with human skeletal remains preserved in fairly good condition, it said.

The specimens — identified as a male and a female — have been named “Liangdao Person No. 1” and “Liangdao Person No. 2” respectively, it said.

They are believed to have lived more than 600 years apart, the ministry said.

The ministry is to also cooperate with the local government to carry out activities to promote cultural heritage education and the preservation of the site, it said.