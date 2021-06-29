The Foreign Fishers Human Rights Protection Alliance has urged the government to give migrant fishers the same rights and protections as local laborers, and to end the exploitation of migrant workers.
The Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) should be amended to include migrant fishers, while the Act to Govern Investment in the Operation of Foreign Flag Fishing Vessels (投資經營非我國籍漁船管理條例) should be updated to include regulations on minimum wage, work hours, transparency of information for ships flying flags of convenience, clear-cut rules on ship owners’ responsibilities and government oversight, the alliance said on Wednesday last week.
It also called for laws that represent the spirit of the International Labor Organization’s Work in Fishing Convention, to provide a legal basis for rules regulating the hiring of migrant workers and the operation of fishing vessels flying foreign flags, and to provide more transparency and establish suitable channels for migrant fishers to lodge complaints.
According to Forced Labor at Sea: The case of Indonesian Migrant Fishers, a report released by Greenpeace Southeast Asia on May 21, workers on five Taiwanese ships — the Da Wang (大旺), Solar No. 101 (魷達101號), Yu Feng No. 67 (裕豐67號), Yu Feng No. 202 (裕豐67號) and the Chun I No. 217 (春億217號) — accused the companies running the vessels of withholding wages and travel documents, and subjecting fishers to abusive working and living standards.
The Da Wang was in 2019 accused of employing forced labor and physical violence, leading to the death of an Indonesian fisher, and last year US Customs and Border Protection temporarily detained the ship for overworking fishers, Greenpeace Southeast Asia said.
Greenpeace Taipei maritime task force director Lee Yu-tung (李于彤) said that it was difficult to believe that Yong Feng Fishery, the owner of Da Wang, was sincere about improving conditions, when it was attempting to blame the death of a migrant fisher on a misunderstanding.
Lee said the government should investigate the incident to prevent more deaths.
The Fisheries Agency said that it has drafted a fishery industry and human rights plan to address complaints of overwork and other abuses in the industry.
The plan aims to step up the management of fishing vessels operating under foreign flags, deepen international collaboration, enforce labor standards and timely payment of wages, and improve ship and dockside facilities, the agency said.
Taiwan was added to the US Department of Labor’s “List of Goods Produced by Child Labor or Forced Labor” on Sept. 30 last year.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
About three-quarters of Taiwanese believe that a local outbreak of COVID-19 was due to eased quarantine requirements for aircrew members and a shortage of COVID-19 vaccinations, a survey released by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed yesterday. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday last week, the survey asked members of the public whether they agreed that the outbreak was caused by shortening quarantines for airline personnel to three days, as well as a too-low vaccination rate. The results showed that 75.7 percent of respondents agreed, while 18.8 percent disagreed and 5.5 percent gave no response. Forty-four percent of respondents were confident that domestically developed
ANSWERS SOUGHT: The Control Yuan would focus on a shortened quarantine for airline crew members that is being blamed for sparking a local COVID-19 outbreak The Control Yuan yesterday said that it plans to question Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) to determine whether administrative negligence and a lack of preparedness were involved in a local COVID-19 outbreak. The Control Yuan said that its investigation would focus on a shortened quarantine period for airline crew members, vaccine procurement, migrant workers’ rights and the operation of entertainment venues that allegedly provided illegal services in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). It would uphold the principle of discussing the issues on their own merits, it said, adding that it would neither make false accusations nor indulge improper behavior. It is