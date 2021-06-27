Human rights groups on Friday urged President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) to pardon death row inmate Chiou Ho-shun (邱和順), who they said was tortured and forced to confess to two murders in the late 1980s.
The groups issued the call ahead of International Day in Support of Victims of Torture yesterday.
In an online news conference, the groups asked Tsai to issue Chiou, 61, a presidential pardon, adding that he “represented a well-known miscarriage of justice, of an innocent man falsely convicted of murder.”
“It is a major stain on Taiwan’s justice system and a serious violation of human rights,” said the statement signed by representatives of the Judicial Reform Foundation, the Taiwan Association for Human Rights and the Taiwan Alliance to End the Death Penalty, among others, including lawyers seeking to appeal Chiou’s case.
“Subsequent findings and testimony have shown that Chiou was tortured during an interrogation by police investigators to extract his confession,” the statement said.
Chiou was among 12 people accused of killing insurance agent Hung Yu-lan (洪玉蘭) in Miaoli County, and kidnapping and killing a nine-year-old boy, Lu Cheng (陸正), both in 1987.
Investigators at the time said that Chiou was the mastermind behind the killings, and convicted him on charges of robbery, kidnapping and murder.
After appeals and retrials, Chiou was the only defendant to receive the death sentence, and has been on death row since 1989.
In 2011, the Supreme Court rejected an appeal in the 11th retrial to uphold the death sentence.
Over the years, the Control Yuan has presented four reports on the Chiou case, concluding that he did not participate in the murders and should be acquitted of all charges, said Control Yuan member Kao Yung-cheng (高涌誠), who is vice chairman of the National Human Rights Commission.
“However, throughout the later trials, the judges did not examine testimony from the defendant and main witnesses, and did not review any additional evidence, in upholding the death sentence,” Kao said, adding that proceedings had contravened the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights.
Since Chiou cannot receive a fair trial, and as the judicial process was flawed, the only recourse left is to pardon him, Kao said.
During the initial investigation, “Chiou was detained for four months without representation,” attorney Yu Po-hsiang (尤伯祥) said.
“During the lengthy isolation, and with no consultation from outside, he signed 288 confession papers, supposedly an admission for the crimes,” Yu said.
“These confessions most likely came as a result of torture, beatings and other inhumane treatment... Chiou suffers from various illnesses, and his health deteriorates each day while in prison,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Justice should review his condition and to consider releasing him on medical parole.
The death of a two-month-old baby on Tuesday most likely was due to sudden infant death syndrome, rather than from drinking mother’s milk after the child’s mother got vaccinated against COVID-19 on Monday, doctors have said. Responding to the mother’s speculation that the AstraZeneca vaccine had contaminated her breast milk, leading to the death of her child, Central Epidemic Command Center Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices convener Lee Ping-ing (李秉穎) said that no country in the world deems COVID-19 vaccines unsafe for breastfeeding mothers. The mother said that she found her daughter with foam and blood on her lips at 3am,
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
SIGNING SERIOUSLY: Schools should hire genuine interpreters instead of butchering the language in parodies, the League of Persons with Disabilities said The use of fake sign language in parody news conferences by a school is disrespectful to Taiwan’s deaf community and culture, advocacy groups said yesterday. The League of Persons with Disabilities said that the incidents began in May last year, when a school staged a parody of a COVID-19 pandemic news conference featuring a fake sign language interpreter at an online event. Teachers and students playing the role of interpreters did not know any sign language and their motions were indecipherable to people with impaired hearing, it said. Sign language was recognized as a national language in January last year, the group said. It
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they