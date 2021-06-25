The Executive Yuan yesterday approved changes to a COVID-19 relief program, including payments of NT$100,000 (US$3,571) to surviving kin of people who have died from COVID-19, as well as subsidies for part-time workers, start-up entrepreneurs and Alien Permanent Resident Certificate holders.
Following a report by the National Development Council at a Cabinet meeting in Taipei, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) approved the amendments, which relax subsidy requirements, increase funding and establish new categories of funding to help reduce financial burdens as part of the “Stimulus 4.0” program, which was launched following the implementation of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert.
Part-time workers whose insurance premiums are less than NT$23,100 per year are to receive subsidies of NT$10,000 each from a pool of NT$4.2 billion, funds that are expected to benefit 410,000 people, the Executive Yuan said.
Photo: CNA
The definition of a short-term part-time worker has been expanded to include short-term substitutes or substitutes paid an hourly wage, it said.
Students at vocational schools whose have their private-sector cooperation contracts suspended due to the pandemic are also to receive subsidies, the Executive Yuan said.
Families with a member who has died from COVID-19 are to receive NT$100,000 each, it said.
As of yesterday, the nation had reported 605 deaths from the virus.
The stimulus program is to establish a new subsidy for vehicle rental agencies to cover pandemic-related expenditure from last month to May next year, the Executive Yuan said, adding that rental firms are to benefit from a 50 percent reduction in fuel taxes from next month to Sept. 30.
People who are affected by the pandemic and are forced to take loans to pay for insurance would be granted reduced interest rates, it said.
People who face loan repayment difficulties because of the level 3 COVID-19 alert can apply to delay payments for up to six months, with interest and late fees voided, it said.
The Executive Yuan is increasing funds for innovative entrepreneurship and credit guarantee schemes, it said.
The program is to provide subsidies to private cram schools, certification centers and kindergartens for loans they take during the alert period, it said.
Performance troupes and companies facing hardship can apply for loans of up to NT$6 million, with subsidies covering interest rates, it said, adding that up to 1,000 groups would benefit.
The 27,000 people with permanent residency in Taiwan are eligible for relief subsidies, it said.
It is scaling back electricity prices for last month through next month by up to 30 percent, which would apply to the service sector and agriculture users, or about 750,000 customers, it said.
About 10 million average residential users are expected to benefit from a decision to forgo implementing summer electricity rates this month, it said.
‘LOW PROBABILITY’: China still ‘has a ways to go to develop the actual, no-kidding capability’ to seize Taiwan militarily, US General Mark Milley said The US’ top general on Thursday downplayed concern that China would attempt a military takeover of Taiwan in the near term, saying Beijing does not have the capability to do so. While there has been rising concern in Taiwan and among US lawmakers about Chinese military activity near Taiwan, such as flying jets in Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ), US military officials said that such moves are not overly concerning. US Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff General Mark Milley told lawmakers that while Taiwan was still a core national interest of China, “there’s little intent right now, or motivation,
A Kaohsiung woman who thought that she was dating Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves was found not guilty of abetting fraud, the Kaohsiung District Court has ruled. Citing insufficient evidence to prove intent, the court on May 27 dismissed fraud and money-laundering charges against the woman, surnamed Chang (張), saying that the evidence suggested that she had been duped. The verdict can be appealed. The verdict said that police opened an investigation into Chang after her bank account was linked to an online catfishing scheme, which involves luring someone into a relationship by using a fictional online persona. The scheme claimed two victims, including a
The Canadian House of Commons on Thursday unanimously passed the first reading of a proposal to create a legal framework for efforts to strengthen relations with Taiwan. The Canada-Taiwan Relations Framework Act was introduced by Canadian Member of Parliament Michael Cooper, who said that not having a formal diplomatic relationship with Taiwan has complicated interactions between the two nations. Taiwan is one of Canada’s largest trading partners, and the two share strong people-to-people links and common values, he said. Taiwan “is a vibrant economy and one of the world’s top 20 economies. It is time Canada’s relations with Taiwan reflect
Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) lawmakers yesterday condemned Chinese Nationalist Party’s (KMT) Institute of Revolutionary Practice director Lo Chih-chiang (羅智強) for calling the government a “vaccine beggar” for receiving a donation of COVID-19 vaccines from the US. “Lo is still living in feudal China,” DPP Legislator Kuan Bi-ling (管碧玲) told a news conference. “When Taiwan needs unity, he uses malicious words to malign our president’s character and Taiwan’s national integrity. This person is either evil or he is completely ignorant,” she said. Taiwan donated 2 million masks to the US, and provided 2 million masks and 50,000 protective gowns to Japan when they