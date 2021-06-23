Chunghwa Post seeks to maximize iPostbox usage

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Chunghwa Post yesterday said it is seeking to maximize the use of iPostbox terminals by working with Taptot, an online sharing platform.

The postal company has installed 2,400 iPostbox terminals nationwide since the service was launched in 2017, but limited usage prompted the Legislative Yuan’s Transportation Committee in December last year to freeze NT$174 million (US$6.22 million) of Chunghwa Post’s budget for the following fiscal year that had been earmarked to expand the iPostbox network.

The partnership with Taptot is expected to boost usage of iPostbox services, Chunghwa Post said.

To access the services through Taptot, people have to register on the postal company’s EZ post Web site, it said.

After downloading the Taptot app, they can open the app and choose iPostbox as a way to send mail and packages, or share items with friends, Chunghwa Post said, adding that payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay, Line Pay and other mobile payment methods.

Packages can be deposited at an iPostbox terminal to be delivered, it said.

People can send items from one iPostbox terminal to another, or from iPostbox terminals to homes, the company said.

People shopping on Chunghwa Post’s PostMall until Sept. 30 can earn one point for every NT$100 spent on designated items and have them delivered via the iPostbox network, it said.

If they accumulate 30 points, they can be used as a rebate for a subsequent purchase, it said.

Delivery fees would be waived for purchases of NT$450 or more, the company said, adding that a free draw would be held each month for PostMall shoppers in the period.