COVID-19: KMT says moms to be need Moderna

PRIORITY ACCESS: The Chinese Nationalist Party said that it hoped the Ministry of Health and Welfare would no longer use a shortage of vaccine doses as ‘an excuse’

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday urged the government to prioritize pregnant women for inoculation with the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

A donation of 2.5 million Moderna doses arrived in Taiwan from the US at about 4:30pm yesterday.

While expressing gratitude to the US for extending a hand of friendship, the KMT said in a statement that President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration should give pregnant women across the nation priority access to the Moderna vaccine.

Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang, second right, and other KMT officials donate supplies to a Miaoli County hospital yesterday. Photo: CNA

When a separate batch of 240,000 Moderna doses arrived on Friday, local governments, including Taichung and Kinmen, proposed giving priority to pregnant women, the KMT said, adding that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center, had at the time said that once there were enough vaccine doses, vaccinations would be expanded to pregnant women.

“Now that 2.5 million doses of the Moderna vaccine are about to arrive in Taiwan, [the KMT] hopes that the Ministry of Health and Welfare will no longer use a shortage of doses as an excuse,” the KMT said.

“To protect the health of mothers and infants is to protect the future of Taiwan,” it added.

In response to reports of elderly people dying after getting AstraZeneca shots, the KMT said that although the cause of death in those cases must be clarified, people should be able to choose the vaccine they get.

The US and Japan have extended a helping hand at a critical moment for Taiwan, demonstrating that the nation’s “pro-US” and “Japan-friendly” foreign policy, as well as efforts by Taiwanese to gain international recognition, have achieved significant results, the KMT said.

However, the nation has so far received just 4,856,600 vaccine doses, which is far less than the 28.2 million doses needed to achieve 60 percent coverage, it said.

Urging officials not to be complacent about the donations, the KMT said that the government’s vaccine procurement policy is key to helping Taiwan get through the pandemic.

Having an adequate vaccine supply is the “only solution,” KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) wrote on Facebook, urging the government to have a plan for the donated doses and to avoid “chaos” by coordinating in advance with local governments and frontline workers.

Additional reporting by CNA