Jay Chou outfit auction raises over US$400,000

Staff Writer, with CNA





Pop star Jay Chou (周杰倫) on Friday sold four performance costumes at a Sotheby’s auction in Hong Kong for a total of HK$3.31 million (US$426,464), which would be donated to charity, the company said.

The four outfits, offered in three sets at Sotheby’s “Contemporary Curated: Asia” auction, curated by Chou, included an iconic studded leather jacket he wore onstage during his “The Invincible” world tour from 2016 to 2018.

The jacket was sold for HK$1.26 million, Sotheby’s said.

“I’m very happy and honored to become a curator and be able to narrow the distance between the public and art,” Chou said.

The money from the sale would be donated to Make-A-Wish International, a charity that runs projects to help children with critical illnesses, New York-based company said.

The auction was part of a series titled “Jay Chou x Sotheby’s,” which would feature exceptional works by blue-chip artists and rising stars handpicked by Chou, Sotheby’s said.