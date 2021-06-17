Nearly half of the public — 49.9 percent — are worried that domestically developed COVID-19 vaccines would not be able to attain international certification, a survey released yesterday by the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) showed.
The survey found that 40.7 percent said they were not worried that would be the case, while 9.4 percent gave no response.
The survey also asked respondents to select the top three brands of COVID-19 vaccine they would most like to receive.
Photo courtesy of the Chinese Nationalist Party via CNA
The most popular option was the Moderna vaccine with 493 votes, followed by the Pfizer–BioNTech vaccine with 489 votes, the AstraZeneca vaccine with 321 votes, and the Johnson & Johnson vaccine with 315 votes, the results showed.
The domestic vaccine being developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp was fifth with 222 votes, the survey showed.
Sixty-six percent of respondents agreed that “if the government cannot obtain foreign vaccines quickly, it should allow local governments or private companies to obtain vaccines,” while 27.9 percent disagreed and 6.2 percent gave no response, the survey showed.
It showed that 65.1 percent of respondents agreed that the government should promote universal screening for COVID-19 to prevent it from continuing to spread in communities, while 26.1 percent disagreed and 8.8 percent gave no response.
The government delaying adopting universal screening has led to many unreported cases of infection, the KMT said.
Although President Tsai Ing-wen’s (蔡英文) administration has been pushing for domestic COVID-19 vaccines, there is a risk that they would not be able to obtain international certification, it said.
The government has “clearly been unfair” in its allocation of vaccines, KMT Culture and Communications Committee director-general Alicia Wang (王育敏) said at the online news conference.
With a bigger population and more confirmed cases of COVID-19, Taichung should not receive fewer vaccine doses than Kaohsiung, she said, calling for an explanation from the Central Epidemic Command Center.
The center would not do a good job of preventing the spread of the virus if it distinguishes between Democratic Progressive Party-led and KMT-led municipalities and counties when distributing vaccines, she said.
The survey was carried out by Taiwan Real Survey Co from Monday to Wednesday last week, the KMT said.
It was based on the responses of 1,080 Taiwanese aged 20 or older, and had a confidence level of 95 percent and a margin of error of 2.98 percentage points, it said.
While the antiparasitic drug ivermectin is being touted as a treatment for COVID-19 in many parts of the world, Taiwanese experts on Monday warned against regular use of the drug in COVID-19 treatment, citing a lack of solid evidence. “Following an experts’ meeting, we do not recommend regular use of ivermectin in treating COVID-19 due to the lack of enough evidence,” said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) expert advisory panel. A report in the American Journal of Therapeutics said that meta-analyses based on 18 randomized controlled treatment trials of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients had found large,
CLASSES HALTED: Cram schools have had to return tuition fees due to mandatory closures and might need to lay off half of their staff because of a lack of revenue The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the education sector, with some cram schools and tutoring centers saying they might soon be unable to pay their instructors due to the extension of a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert. The heightened alert level means schools must remain closed, so cram schools and tutoring centers have had to return tuition fees, one cram school said. June is normally the peak season for recruiting new students at cram schools and tutoring centers, but this year many such schools might need to lay off half of their staff due to a lack of
A person who was on Friday reported as the first in Taiwan to die after receiving a COVID-19 vaccine died of a heart attack, a Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) official said yesterday. The deceased, whose sex and age were not disclosed, had coronary artery disease, which led to a fatal heart attack, Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC’s spokesman, told a news conference, citing the autopsy report. It was the first death listed as a possible adverse event after receiving the AstraZenenca COVID-19 vaccine since the start of the vaccination program on March 22. The
PARTY LINES: Just 28.1% of respondents said they were willing to get a local vaccine, including 52.8% of DPP voters and 48.6% of Taiwan Statebuilding Party voters Sixty-two percent of Taiwanese disapprove of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) progress in obtaining COVID-19 vaccines, while 65.6 percent said that they would not take domestic vaccines that lack WHO certification, a poll released yesterday by Trend Survey and Research and commissioned by the Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) found. Trend Survey general manager Wu Shih-chang (吳世昌) announced the results of the survey with TPP officials at a virtual news conference, adding that 41.3 percent of respondents said that they highly disapproved of the center’s efforts to secure vaccines. About 68.6 percent of the respondents agreed that the country should rely on