The squid fishing boat Win Far Yang No. 1 docked at the Cienjhen Fishing Port (前鎮碼頭) in Kaohsiung at about 8am yesterday and the crew members were placed in quarantine in line with the Fisheries Agency’s regulations.
The 52 crew members — four Taiwanese and 48 foreigners — were the first group of more than 4,000 fishers expected to return home to Kaohsiung in the coming weeks at the end of the far-sea fishing season.
Another five distant-water fishing vessels with about 250 crew members were scheduled to dock in Kaohsiung later yesterday, and the city government has dispatched health officials and police to help them with the entry process.
Most of the returning boats are distant-water fishing vessels that catch squid and typically return to Taiwan between June and August, the city’s Marine Bureau said.
The agency’s entry rules for distant-water fishers require that crew members who had contact with people not on their vessel during their journey — such as by docking at foreign ports, transferring cargo to other ships, undergoing crew changes or being inspected at sea — quarantine for 14 days upon returning to Taiwan.
There are two ways for them to quarantine: The whole crew can stay on their vessel for 14 days and then receive a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test for COVID-19 before being released, or the crew members can stay at quarantine hotels or at home, and would not be required to test.
Those who quarantine at hotels are entitled to a NT$1,500 per day.
Crew members on ships that did not have contact with other vessels are not required to quarantine, but they receive a rapid COVID-19 screening test upon docking in Taiwan. If all of the results are negative, they must practice self-health management for 14 days, which entails wearing a mask at all times when outside of their home and checking their temperature twice per day.
Crew members who have positive screening test results are placed in quarantine while a PCR test is processed and the rest of the crew stays on the ship.
If the PCR test result is positive, the infected crew member is hospitalized, while the rest of the crew members are placed in quarantine on land for 14 days.
If the PCR test result is negative, all of the crew must practice self-health management for 14 days.
