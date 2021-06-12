Phase 2 clinical trial results of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp generated good data, experts said, although they warned that there was still no way to know how effectively it would prevent the disease.
“Data look quite good,” Academia Sinica researcher Michael Lai (賴明詔) said on Thursday after Medigen announced that its vaccine candidate had shown no major safety concerns.
The data showed that the vaccine produced sufficient neutralizing antibodies and as long as there were antibodies, there should be protection, Lai said, adding that its toxicity was low.
Photo: Tsai Wen-chu, Taipei Times
The Medigen vaccine has achieved the goals of creating sufficient neutralizing antibodies and having low toxicity, but only phase 3 trials could determine if it actually protects people who receive it, said Lai, who is a virologist and a coronavirus researcher.
There are many ways to produce vaccines, including via protein subunits such as the one Medigen is working on, he said.
The most traditional way is to use the virus to produce a vaccine with several proteins that the immune system recognizes should not be there, triggering an immune response, he said.
However, this method can produce a level of toxicity, he said.
A protein subunit vaccine has only one protein, in this case a spike protein, he said.
“It is purer, but could trigger a weaker immune reaction,” Lai said. “Different vaccine production methods have different advantages and disadvantages. One cannot be compared to another.”
It could take several years for a domestic vaccine to go through phase 3 trials, so given Taiwan’s situation, “it should opt for second-best,” even though major vaccines made elsewhere in a matter of months obtained enough efficacy data in phase 3 trials to get emergency use authorization (EUA), he said.
It would be acceptable for Medigen to apply for EUA with only the results of its phase 2 trials, he said.
National Taiwan University Hospital pediatrician Lu Chun-yi (呂俊毅), who is secretary-general of the Taiwan Immunization Vision and Strategy organization, said that the Medigen data were “good.”
Almost every participant had antibodies after being inoculated and the antibody concentration data were promising, Lu said.
However, there is no international consensus on how high the geometric mean titer (GMT) — or antibody concentration — has to be to indicate sufficient protection, he said.
Moreover, no uniform, globally accepted method for verifying antibody concentrations exists, meaning that vaccines have a wide range of GMTs, from as low as just over 100 to above 3,000, he said.
Different laboratories conduct trials with different materials and methods, leading to results that vary across labs, Lu said.
Shih Shin-ru (施信如), who heads the Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections at Chang Gung University said that it was still too early to say whether Medigen had successfully developed a COVID-19 vaccine, because nobody knows how high the neutralizing antibody concentration needs to be.
Medigen said it would seek an EUA from the Food and Drug Administration as soon as possible based on the promising results from its phase 2 clinical trials.
It would also apply to the European Medicines Agency and other international health authorities to begin phase 3 clinical trials as soon as possible, it said.
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources