Two employees at Next TV in Taipei have tested positive for COVID-19 during on-site screening, following the death of a camera operator at the broadcaster, the city government said yesterday.
Over the past two days, 355 workers at the media organization have been tested, while two who have been confirmed as infected have entered quarantine at a government-designated facility, the city government said.
On Wednesday, the city set up a testing station at the Next TV compound in Neihu District (內湖) after a camera operator was found dead in the station’s office building and a postmortem COVID-19 test confirmed that he had contracted the disease.
As of yesterday, Next TV had not released any information about the two new cases, but other local media reported that they were a camera operator and a satellite newsgathering technician.
The Next TV trade union said in a statement yesterday that it had not been informed of the latest infections, and many of its members have had to rely on media reports for information about the COVID-19 situation in the company.
The statement followed a call by the union on Wednesday for Next TV to guarantee the wages of infected employees and that contacts who have to go into quarantine or self-isolation.
The company said that it was not withholding information about the latest COVID-19 developments among its staff, adding that it has been asked to take preventive measures while awaiting instructions from the city government.
Fifteen non-governmental organizations and trade unions representing journalists and other media workers in Taiwan issued a joint statement on Wednesday, urging the government to include frontline media workers on the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination.
