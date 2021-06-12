The Ministry of Labor on Tuesday temporarily exempted four key industries from a law mandating that workers receive a minimum of 11 hours rest between shifts, citing the country’s ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Under the policy, the minimum time between shifts for workers in the manufacturing, wholesale, general retail and warehousing sectors would be shortened to eight hours, as opposed to the 11 hours mandated by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法), the ministry said.
The move, which applies to an estimated 490,000 workers, would remain in effect until Taiwan’s level 3 COVID-19 alert is lifted, it said.
The national level 3 alert, announced on May 19 and extended through June 28, was imposed in response to a COVID-19 outbreak that started in the middle of last month.
One byproduct of the outbreak has been a spike in online shopping and demand for staple products, which has in turn placed significant strain on home delivery services, as well as retailers such as supermarkets and their supply chains.
The ministry’s announcement follows a decision it made last month to lift limits on overtime work for manufacturing, logistics and retail workers, under special guidelines related to emergency situations.
Department of Labor Standards and Equal Employment Director Huang Wei-chen (黃維琛) said that the new policy is intended to give industries flexibility in scheduling to meet increased demand.
Companies that wish to use the new guidelines must first obtain permission from their employees, either through labor-management meetings or labor unions, while companies with more than 30 employees must also notify the local government, Huang said.
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng
A student at National Chengchi University jumped from the roof of his apartment in the early hours of Sunday after he was allegedly bullied online. The 21-year-old student, surnamed Huang (黃), on Friday last week posted on the university’s online discussion forum asking the public to judge a dispute he was having with a female roommate about rent. An anonymous post on the online forum Dcard appeared on the same day, saying he was the last person to judge others, and that he was “a heavy smoker, lazy, a terrible group member for class projects and a person with a poor
POPULAR PRODUCTS: Most of the devices were made by Da-Jian Innovations, a drone maker, and TP-Link, which sells routers and other networking equipment More than 2,500 public schools and government offices are using 19,256 blacklisted Chinese communications and electronic devices, raising national security concerns, a National Center for Cyber Security Technology (NCCST) report said. The report, released late last month, showed that many of the blacklisted products were from Shenzhen-based Da-Jiang Innovations Technology (DJI, 大疆創新), which makes drones and cameras for aerial photography. The Executive Yuan has previously instructed schools and government offices to report back on their use and installation of blacklisted communications and electronic devices, which are to be replaced by the end of the year. If they are not replaced, due to budget
The military is to mount two tank guns purchased from the US on domestically made armored vehicles to aid in the research and development (R&D) of mobile gun systems, sources said on Saturday. Two sets of M68A2 105mm tank guns are to be mounted on Taiwanese-built CM-32 Clouded Leopards, the sources said. The official R&D would start next year, and the military hopes to produce two prototypes by 2023, they added. A 105mm tank gun is expected to be the main weapon of armored vehicles, with a secondary system to incorporate a 7.62mm coaxial machine gun with a 12.7mm remote-controlled machine gun turret. Sources