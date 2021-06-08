Tobacco use is linked to increased risk of severe complication and death from COVID-19, anti-smoking advocates said, criticizing a French study that suggests smokers are less likely to contract the disease.
The study shared on social media platforms in based on an observational study conducted a year ago, the John Tung Foundation said in a blog post on May 29.
Reports about the study at the time caused sales of nicotine products to soar in France, prompting the French government to impose controls, including a ban on the online sale of nicotine gum and patches, the foundation said.
However, the study is likely erroneous, the foundation said, citing National Taiwan University Hospital doctor of family medicine Guo Fei-ran (郭斐然).
Smoking is more likely to result in COVID-19 complications, rather than protecting against the disease, it said.
The research was conducted during the peak of France’s outbreak, which resulted in chaotic conditions at hospitals, which hindered the accurate recording of data, Guo was cited as saying.
The study was based on self-reported smoking habits, which is not reliable, as people were on ventilator waiting lists and had incentive to misstate their health habits, he said.
Multiple studies have shown that smokers who have COVID-19 are more likely to develop severe complications, be put on a ventilator or die, Guo was cited as saying.
The correlation between smoking and worse clinical outcomes is not surprising, as smoking has been linked to severe complications and higher mortality in people with the flu and viral or bacterial pneumonia, the foundation cited him as saying.
Compared with nonsmokers, cigarette users who have COVID-19 are twice as likely to develop severe complications and 14 times more likely to have a decline in their health condition after being hospitalized for two weeks, said Lai Chih-kuan (賴志冠), a physician at Taipei Veterans General Hospital.
E-cigeratte users aged 13 to 24 are five times more likely to be infected with COVID-19, while people in that age group who smoke and use e-cigarettes are seven times more likely to be infected, Lai said, citing a Stanford University study.
“Rejecting tobacco products is an important step in anti-pandemic efforts,” the foundation said.
The WHO supports people quitting smoking to reduce the risk of developing severe COVID-19, the organization said, adding that smokers are at 40 to 50 percent higher risk of developing severe illness or death from the virus.
DRENCHED: The heavy rain caused knee-deep floods in several areas, with city officials saying they received 274 damage reports, including 260 caused by flooding Heavy downpours brought by a plum rain front and approaching Tropical Storm Choi-Wan caused flooding in many parts of Taipei yesterday afternoon. At 2:45pm, Daan (大安), Wenshan (文山), Nangang (南港), Neihu (內湖) and Xinyi (信義) districts reported more than 100mm of rainfall, with city officials saying that they received 274 damage reports, including 260 incidents caused by flooding. The heavy rain also caused knee-deep flooding in areas around Bojia Elementary School and Muzha Road in Wenshan District, as well as near Zhongxiao E Road in Xinyi District near Zhongxiao Fire Station. The Taipei City Hall MRT station also reported that
Foreign nationals who own a business in Taiwan and those who pay taxes are eligible for financial relief and subsidies under a NT$840 billion (US$30.39 billion) economic stimulus package, Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus deputy secretary Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said on Monday. Lawmakers approved amendments to the Special Act for Prevention, Relief and Revitalization Measures for Severe Pneumonia with Novel Pathogens (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例) on Monday, providing stimulus and economic relief measures to help individuals and industries affected by the COVID-19 outbreak. The family situation and background of each foreigner living and working in Taiwan is different, Lin said. Foreign investment companies registered and based
EXECUTIVE YUAN ACTION: Quarantines for pilots and flight crew were eased, but there seems to have been lapses in the decisionmaking process, officials said China Airlines (CAL) and Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel should bear most of the responsibility for the COVID-19 outbreak that prompted a nationwide alert, as they contravened quarantine regulations, the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) caucus said yesterday. The airline failed to properly implement the “3+11” policy, which called for three days of isolation and 11 days of self-health management for pilots and flight crew, DPP caucus secretary-general Lo Chih-cheng (羅致政) told a briefing at the legislature in Taipei. “Other airline companies in Taiwan also faced the same quarantine and prevention measures, but did not have problems,” Lo said. The quarantine rules were
LITTLE RESPITE: Data showed that most reservoirs outside northern Taiwan did not add much water on Friday, and so usage restrictions remain in place A plum rain front is to linger over Taiwan proper through tomorrow, bringing highly unstable weather and chances of strong rainfall across the nation, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. In particular, residents of western and northeastern Taiwan as well as mountainous areas in southern Taiwan should take precautions, forecasters said. Daniel Wu (吳德榮), a former CWB Weather Forecast Center director who is an adjunct associate professor of atmospheric sciences at National Central University, said that while the front might ease the nation’s prolonged water shortage, it might also cause flooding and mudslides. Meanwhile, Water Resources Agency (WRA) Deputy Director-General Wang Yi-feng