Two Taiwanese students were among the winners of Apple Inc’s 2021 Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC21) Swift Student Challenge and have been invited to attend the virtual convention on Monday.
The annual challenge requires students to demonstrate their coding and problem-solving skills by submitting an original Swift playground program using an iPad or Mac to earn a spot.
One of the winners was Ku Ho-hsiang (顧賀翔), a senior student at National Taiwan Ocean University’s Department of Computer Science and Engineering.
Ku, 22, said he had just learned about the Swift user interface (UI) during an iOS coding course last year and this was his first submission to the WWDC.
In under two weeks, he was able to use the Swift UI, a clock and 3D effects to create a mini-game called Time Flies. The game’s goal is for players to stop the timer at a designated time, testing players’ sensitivity to time.
Ku said his inspiration for the game came from the 2014 movie Lucy (露西), which he said shows how we know less about time than we think.
If we could control the flow of time, perhaps we could fast forward past this COVID-19 pandemic and return to normal life, Ku said.
Ku said he learned coding when he started studying at the university, and is considering finding a job relating to artificial intelligence, machine learning or developing iOS applications.
For students who are thinking of entering the next WWDC, Ku said “creativity is the most important asset” that one can have.
How creativity is expressed is a moot point as there are many ways of expression, and one should not hesitate to look for what they feel would be a good way of expressing their creativity, Ku said, adding that they should not shy away from using methods used before if they feel it would work.
The other winner is Feng Chia University’s Hsueh Chun-yu (薛竣祐), who won an award for the second year in a row.
Hsueh, 21, started studying coding and programming in college and currently heads the university’s iOS Club.
His award-winning work, Hello World, was developed using ARKit and SpriteKit.
The theme of the mini-game is racial equality, to make people aware of how to be more accepting of others, through the game’s characters’ way of greeting, he said.
While his project was rife with technical issues due to his unfamiliarity with the tool kits used, Hsueh said he was overall satisfied with the product.
He added that he hoped one day to work for Apple as a program engineer.
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
Schools should limit online classes to half the length of normal classes so that students spend less time in front of screens, the Ministry of Education said in a statement on Saturday. As schools have transitioned to distance learning amid a heightened COVID-19 alert level, the ministry said that class lengths should be reduced to 20 to 25 minutes to protect students’ eyesight. Teachers can use pre-recorded videos, public-domain content and other online resources via communications software to teach students the curriculum during the school closure, the ministry said. Classes for students in elementary school would still last 40 minutes, while classes
The Taipei City Government yesterday conducted a simulation for a level 4 lockdown, which would close all nonessential businesses and bar entrance into the city. The death toll from COVID-19 in Taiwan has surpassed that of SARS in a scene unfathomable at this time last year, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said. There is evidence that the situation has stabilized over the past three days, as ambulances are no longer being turned away from hospitals due to a lack of beds, he said. However, if the situation continues, “quantitative changes would create qualitative ones,” Ko said, asking what would happen if the city
SOUND POLLUTION: People who modify their vehicles to generate noise risk having their licenses suspended, while tailgaters would face fines of up to NT$24,000 The Ministry of Transportation and Communications is tomorrow to start enforcing amendments to the Road Traffic Management and Penalty Act (道路交通管理處罰條例), which stipulate harsher penalties for motorists who repeatedly remove mufflers from their vehicles or engage in dangerous driving behaviors such as tailgating. The amendment, which was passed by the Legislative Yuan on Dec. 30 last year, was promulgated by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Jan. 20. The ministry then spent about four months finalizing the rules of enforcement. Stricter penalties would be imposed on motorists who repeatedly remove mufflers or use other methods to produce noise with their vehicles, the ministry