COVID-19: TPP slams health officials for unclear vaccine launch

By Hsieh Chun-ling and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer





The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday accused health officials of lacking a proper vaccine rollout plan, saying that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should issue a formal apology.

The TPP called for upgrading a special legislative task force, set up to review government data on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, to the status of a committee, and demanded transparency from the government on its plans for implementing phase 3 clinical trials for locally produced vaccines.

“The public is only concerned about vaccines, but Chen just keeps making contradictory and inaccurate announcements about them,” TPP caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said.

“First there was the revised quarantine system for pilots, shortened from five days to three, and then there was inaccurate information about emergency use authorization for the BioNTech vaccine,” he said.

A clear outline is needed of the progress on phase 3 clinical trials for domestic vaccines, he said, adding that on May 12, Medigen Vaccine Biologics began phase 2 clinical trials for people aged 65 and older.

“You would never see a teacher announce students’ test results before they even finish the test,” he said, referring to the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement on Sunday evening that the government signed contracts with Medigen and with United Biomedical to purchase 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.

The vaccines developed by Medigen and United Biomedical are in phase 2 clinical trials and the firms have said they would apply in June for emergency use authorization.

Chiu said the government should ensure that there is no insider trading of the shares of companies producing local vaccines.

TPP caucus deputy convener Ann Kao (高虹安) criticized Chen, who heads the CECC, for “saying one thing in the legislature and then saying something different during news conferences.”

Chen’s misreporting of one COVID-19 case last week as a death damaged the public’s trust in the health minister, she said.