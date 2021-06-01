The Taiwan People’s Party (TPP) caucus yesterday accused health officials of lacking a proper vaccine rollout plan, saying that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should issue a formal apology.
The TPP called for upgrading a special legislative task force, set up to review government data on the purchase of COVID-19 vaccines, to the status of a committee, and demanded transparency from the government on its plans for implementing phase 3 clinical trials for locally produced vaccines.
“The public is only concerned about vaccines, but Chen just keeps making contradictory and inaccurate announcements about them,” TPP caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said.
“First there was the revised quarantine system for pilots, shortened from five days to three, and then there was inaccurate information about emergency use authorization for the BioNTech vaccine,” he said.
A clear outline is needed of the progress on phase 3 clinical trials for domestic vaccines, he said, adding that on May 12, Medigen Vaccine Biologics began phase 2 clinical trials for people aged 65 and older.
“You would never see a teacher announce students’ test results before they even finish the test,” he said, referring to the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) announcement on Sunday evening that the government signed contracts with Medigen and with United Biomedical to purchase 10 million COVID-19 vaccine doses.
The vaccines developed by Medigen and United Biomedical are in phase 2 clinical trials and the firms have said they would apply in June for emergency use authorization.
Chiu said the government should ensure that there is no insider trading of the shares of companies producing local vaccines.
TPP caucus deputy convener Ann Kao (高虹安) criticized Chen, who heads the CECC, for “saying one thing in the legislature and then saying something different during news conferences.”
Chen’s misreporting of one COVID-19 case last week as a death damaged the public’s trust in the health minister, she said.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted