More than 1,000 disadvantaged families have been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families said on Friday, urging people to help families weather the COVID-19 pandemic.
Among the families it serves, the fund has identified 1,087 that have been affected since a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was issued last month, it said.
The difficulties the families have faced include a decrease in income, furloughs and business closures, the fund said.
As the effects of the pandemic on the livelihoods of disadvantaged families continue to grow, families that were already struggling financially before the pandemic do not have the funds to adapt to the changes, it said.
This is bound to have an effect on the lives of the children and young people in those families, it added.
Of the nearly 28,000 disadvantaged families it serves across the nation, 38.4 percent have an average monthly income of less than NT$20,000, while 37.82 percent earn NT$20,000 to NT$30,000 per month, the fund said.
Twenty-four percent of the families’ primary caregivers are engaged in temporary work and 22.3 percent work in the service industry, it said, adding that both groups are among the first to be affected by the pandemic.
However, it would be difficult for people to switch jobs at this time, the fund said.
It said that 67.81 percent of the families that receive support from the fund are single-parent families.
Some parents have had to stop working to take care of their children, as schools have been closed, and the resulting fall in income has affected the livelihood of those families, it said.
The fund’s social workers have provided struggling families with emergency financial relief and everyday supplies, it said.
They have also continued to check in with disadvantaged families through telephone, video calls and the Line messaging app to help alleviate their worries about the future, it said.
However, the urgency of the difficulties faced by disadvantaged families is increasing, the fund said, urging people to lend a helping hand and support them in overcoming the challenges.
The fund said it accepts donations online at donate.ccf.org.tw.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
FREQUENCY FORMULA? The court said the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal married people their age, ruining their marriage The Pingtung District Court has granted a couple’s divorce request on the grounds that they did not have enough sex. The court heard testimony that the couple, surnamed Chao (趙), both in their 30s, had sex only once per month on average. Citing her reasons for divorce, the wife said that she and her husband, who had been married 10 years, had for years slept in separate bedrooms, and that he only visited her room for sex when he was aroused on a particular day, which she said was unbearable. The court said that the couple had sex too infrequently compared with normal
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted