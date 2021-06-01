COVID-19: Disadvantaged families affected by curbs

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





More than 1,000 disadvantaged families have been affected by a COVID-19 outbreak in Taiwan, the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families said on Friday, urging people to help families weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among the families it serves, the fund has identified 1,087 that have been affected since a nationwide level 3 COVID-19 alert was issued last month, it said.

The difficulties the families have faced include a decrease in income, furloughs and business closures, the fund said.

As the effects of the pandemic on the livelihoods of disadvantaged families continue to grow, families that were already struggling financially before the pandemic do not have the funds to adapt to the changes, it said.

This is bound to have an effect on the lives of the children and young people in those families, it added.

Of the nearly 28,000 disadvantaged families it serves across the nation, 38.4 percent have an average monthly income of less than NT$20,000, while 37.82 percent earn NT$20,000 to NT$30,000 per month, the fund said.

Twenty-four percent of the families’ primary caregivers are engaged in temporary work and 22.3 percent work in the service industry, it said, adding that both groups are among the first to be affected by the pandemic.

However, it would be difficult for people to switch jobs at this time, the fund said.

It said that 67.81 percent of the families that receive support from the fund are single-parent families.

Some parents have had to stop working to take care of their children, as schools have been closed, and the resulting fall in income has affected the livelihood of those families, it said.

The fund’s social workers have provided struggling families with emergency financial relief and everyday supplies, it said.

They have also continued to check in with disadvantaged families through telephone, video calls and the Line messaging app to help alleviate their worries about the future, it said.

However, the urgency of the difficulties faced by disadvantaged families is increasing, the fund said, urging people to lend a helping hand and support them in overcoming the challenges.

The fund said it accepts donations online at donate.ccf.org.tw.