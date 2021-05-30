More than 42,000 people on Friday received a COVID-19 vaccine shot, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) said yesterday, adding that 500 local clinics would become vaccination centers by next month, while 1,000 would offer jabs by August.
The CECC on Thursday distributed 150,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine to local governments, which provided them to frontline essential workers in Taipei and New Taipei City, as well as frontline healthcare professionals in other areas.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that people were much more enthusiastic to be vaccinated on Friday than before, as 42,920 people received a shot in one day.
Photo: Wan Yu-chen, Taipei Times
The most doses of the vaccine were administered in Kaohsiung, with 7,768 doses given, followed by Taipei with 5,164 doses, New Taipei City with 5,502 doses, Tainan with 4,762 doses and Taoyuan with 4,276 doses, the center’s data showed.
The CECC would distribute more doses on Tuesday, Chen said.
As the supply of vaccines gradually increases, the center is preparing to administer the doses more efficiently, he said, adding that about 500 local clinics would be added to the list of designated vaccination locations by next month and there would be about 1,000 such clinics by August.
The center has received several offers from corporations or religious groups interested in procuring vaccines for Taiwan, Chen said, adding that the CECC was grateful.
“However, at the same time, we want to remind them that even if an authorized agent submitted an official proposal [to obtain vaccines], the procurement contract must ultimately be signed by the central government with the original vaccine manufacturer,” he said, adding that if an agent seeking to acquire vaccines provides authorization documents from the vaccine maker, negotiations could begin.
“The central government would also be responsible for the overall planning and distribution of the vaccines,” Chen said. “After all, the vaccine would be injected into human bodies, so the government must supervise and control its safety and efficacy.”
The Buddha’s Light International Association, associated with Fo Guang Shan Monastery in Kaohsiung, on Thursday submitted documents to the Ministry of Health and Welfare, expressing its intent to acquire and donate up to 500,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.
Hon Hai Precision Industry founder Terry Gou (郭台銘) intends to work with his Yonglin Foundation to purchase up to 10 million doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine from Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group (上海復星醫藥集團) to donate for domestic use, foundation chief executive director Amanda Liu (劉宥彤) said on Thursday.
Fosun has partnered with BioNTech to market and distribute the vaccine in China, Macau and Hong Kong.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the