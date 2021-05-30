CECC urges public to donate blood

RESERVES LOW: While non-urgent medical procedures are suspended amid a spike in local COVID-19 cases, the supply of blood remains urgent, an expert group said

By Yang Mien-chieh, Liu Hsiao-hsin and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday called on the public to donate blood as Taiwan’s blood banks remain low on blood supply for different types throughout the country.

The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation yesterday said that Taipei, Hsinchu City, Taichung and Tainan each only had four days of blood and plasma reserves.

Taipei is short on types A and O blood, Hsinchu is short on types O and AB, Taichung is short on types A and B, and Tainan is short on type A, the foundation said.

Nurses at Changhua Christian Hospital in Changhua City yesterday make heart signs as they call for blood donations. Photo courtesy of Changhua Christian Hospital

With medical capacity stretched to the maximum amid a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19, which led to the suspension of all non-urgent or unnecessary medical procedures, the supply of blood remains urgent, it said

Changhua County Christian Hospital chief medical officer Liu Sen-yung (劉森永) said that the blood shortage could be the most severe one the nation has experienced over the past 20 years.

Fresh supplies of types A and B blood are the most urgent, he added.

The hospital would start a blood donation campaign tomorrow, accepting donations in a mobile facility near its main entrance, he said.

Chang Shu-chen (張淑真), head nurse of the hospital’s nursing department, said that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wait 14 days after receiving their last dose before donating blood.

People who regularly take medication should not donate blood, Chang said.

Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that fewer people donate blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Taiwan aims to have at least a week’s supply of blood and plasma in storage, he said.