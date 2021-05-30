The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday called on the public to donate blood as Taiwan’s blood banks remain low on blood supply for different types throughout the country.
The Taiwan Blood Services Foundation yesterday said that Taipei, Hsinchu City, Taichung and Tainan each only had four days of blood and plasma reserves.
Taipei is short on types A and O blood, Hsinchu is short on types O and AB, Taichung is short on types A and B, and Tainan is short on type A, the foundation said.
Photo courtesy of Changhua Christian Hospital
With medical capacity stretched to the maximum amid a nationwide outbreak of COVID-19, which led to the suspension of all non-urgent or unnecessary medical procedures, the supply of blood remains urgent, it said
Changhua County Christian Hospital chief medical officer Liu Sen-yung (劉森永) said that the blood shortage could be the most severe one the nation has experienced over the past 20 years.
Fresh supplies of types A and B blood are the most urgent, he added.
The hospital would start a blood donation campaign tomorrow, accepting donations in a mobile facility near its main entrance, he said.
Chang Shu-chen (張淑真), head nurse of the hospital’s nursing department, said that people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 should wait 14 days after receiving their last dose before donating blood.
People who regularly take medication should not donate blood, Chang said.
Deputy Minister of Health and Welfare Shih Chung-liang (石崇良) said that fewer people donate blood amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Taiwan aims to have at least a week’s supply of blood and plasma in storage, he said.
‘DISASTER RESPONSE’: Provisional rules would call for the closure of businesses, but retailers and large markets would remain open if the level were raised, a source said The Taipei City Government is to hold drills on Sunday to simulate the implementation of a level 4 COVID-19 alert, city government spokeswoman Chen Chih-han (陳智菡) announced yesterday. Although the city held a level 4 alert simulation last year, the drills would be conducted again in response to the changed COVID-19 situation, she said. Taipei authorities on Thursday agreed on priorities for the drills, which would simulate the closing of businesses, movement restrictions for people and vehicles, changed public transportation operations, and the sale of essential goods, a city government source said. According to provisional guidelines, retail venues and large markets would
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the