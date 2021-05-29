The government is seeking legislative approval to expand its COVID-19 relief fund to pay cash subsidies to families with young children, totaling up to NT$25 billion (NT$90,035 million), a Cabinet source said yesterday.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) earlier yesterday convened a Cabinet meeting to discuss a possible budget allocation to aid people affected by a surge in domestic COVID-19 cases this month, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said.
The Cabinet agreed on prioritizing families with young children and children with disabilities, Lo said.
Photo: screen grab from the Legislative Yuan Parliamentary TV Web site
Families with children who attend elementary school or younger, and children with disabilities who attend junior-high or high school would receive NT$10,000 per child, the source said.
The plan would cost the government about NT$25 billion, as there are about 2.45 million children in those groups in Taiwan, they said.
The legislature is expected to pass an amendment bill expanding the nation’s COVID-19 relief fund from NT$420 billion to NT$630 billion on Monday, they said.
Separately yesterday, Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) told a legislative meeting about Taiwan’s efforts to purchase COVID-19 vaccines.
Taiwan People’s Party caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) said that Taiwan’s COVID-19 defense had collapsed due to lax quarantine rules for airline crew members, which lead to cluster infections among China Airlines pilots and workers at Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel.
“Taiwanese know that the origin of this big domestic outbreak is the China Airlines-Novotel infection cluster,” Chiu said, asking whether Chen presided over the meeting where quarantine requirements for crew members were reduced to three days, with 11 days of self-health management.
Chen said that he did not preside over that meeting, adding that the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) at the time believed that shorter rules were sufficient.
Concerning COVID-19 vaccines, Chen said that he expects that
negotiations with the US would lead to the domestic production of US-developed vaccines.
Responding to accusations from lawmakers that the CECC had mismanaged Taiwan’s vaccine supply, as evidenced by the low numbers of doses that have so far arrived in Taiwan, Chen said: “Everyone knows that right now the whole world is fighting over vaccines.”
“We have been working to find vaccines and negotiate procurements, but I am unable to confirm to lawmakers when deals can be made and shipments arrive,” he added.
Taiwan aims to inoculate 60 percent of its population with at least one dose by October, Chen said.
