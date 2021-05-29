While infrared therapy has become a popular treatment for aches and pains, a doctor cautioned that it is not a cure-all and people with certain health conditions are advised to avoid using such devices.
Infrared therapy can generally be subdivided into near and far-infrared therapies, with the former often used in the earlier stage of treatment, said Chen Kuan-cheng (陳冠誠), a doctor at National Taiwan University’s Department of Rehabilitation Medicine.
Near-infrared therapy has greater penetration and can warm up the target area more efficiently, increasing the blood flow and raising the metabolic rate, he said.
Far-infrared therapy, which has become more common, does not heat up the body, but increases the body’s capability to absorb protein, dilates blood vessels and reduces inflammation, he said.
Infrared therapies are usually used to treat sports injuries, arthritis, damaged soft tissue or taut muscles, he added.
However, people should be careful to observe the proper time, distance and intensity when using infrared beams, making sure to avoid direct exposure to the eyes or open wounds, he said.
Every session should last no longer than 15 to 30 minutes, with at least one hour of rest between sessions, he said, adding that users should keep the device about 40cm to 60cm away from the skin.
The intensity of the beams should be adjusted according to instructions in the equipment’s manual, he said.
Users should ensure that they stay in a room that is not overtly hot, he said.
People with diabetes, poor circulation or cognitive deficiency should not use such devices as they could inadvertently suffer burns, while those with malignant tumors should avoid them as they could cause tumor cells to spread, he said.
People who have acute inflammation, dermatitis and eczema should also avoid infrared therapy as it could cause their condition to worsen, he added.
Separately, the Food and Drug Administration reminded people to only buy devices that carry the Ministry of Health and Welfare’s medical license number.
Users should try to hydrate themselves adequately during each therapy session, and ensure that the target area is clean and free of medication for better results, it said.
COMMITTEE REVIEW: The company that owns SET News apologized and issued a correction, while a lawmaker said Wanhua residents were puzzled by the reference A political talk show on the SET News channel has sparked public outrage after it referred to a COVID-19 variant that is spreading in the nation as the “Wanhua virus” (萬華病毒). Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華) has been severely affected by an outbreak since a cluster infection was detected in the area last month. The National Communications Commission (NCC) said it has received 26 complaints about broadcast media coverage of the outbreak since the Central Epidemic Command Center raised the COVID-19 warning in Taipei and New Taipei City to level 3 on May 15. Eight of the complaints were about an episode of the
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the
CAMPGROUND MISHAP: A hiker said he started the fire when he accidentally tipped over a gas stove. The total cost for fighting the fire is likely to surpass NT$10 million Compensation would be demanded from a hiker after he allegedly sparked an ongoing blaze that has consumed 65 hectares of forest at Yushan National Park, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday. The fire was reported on Sunday last week, when about 1.5 hectares of forest were on fire, and has spread to bushland at higher altitudes. COA Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) wrote on Facebook that the council intends to hold the people involved responsible, “regardless of station or rank,” citing Article 53 of the Forestry Act (森林法). Accidentally setting a forest fire is punishable by up to two years in prison, a