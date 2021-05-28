RespireAid, a product containing traditional Chinese medicines, has been donated to 13 medical facilities across the nation to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic.
The product is manufactured by Sun Ten Pharmaceutical Co.
Sun Ten as of Wednesday had delivered packages to the 13 facilities in the requisite Chinese-language packaging, it said.
The product is made using more than 10 traditional Chinese medicine ingredients, Sun Ten said, adding that last year it was clinically tested by Tri-Service General Hospital, Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Taichung Veterans General Hospital’s Taichung branch and Changhua County’s Christian Hospital, and is considered effective against COVID-19.
RespireAid in September last year obtained export licenses and has been sold in Africa, Australia, Europe, Southeast Asia and the US, the company said.
To be approved for use in Taiwan, it underwent clinical reviews as if it were not a traditional Chinese medicine, because of a processing method it goes through.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Tuesday last week issued a temporary pharmaceutical manufacturing license, expediting passage of a RespireAid license amid a COVID-19 outbreak.
Sun Ten employees told reporters that an entire batch of RespireAid had been delivered, but the total amount donated was uncertain.
Separately, Du Li-hua (杜麗華), director of the Hualien branch of the Council of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research and Extension Station, told reporters that her office was prepared to help supply one of the ingredients of RespireAid, Scutellaria baicalensis, or Baikal skullcap, if the product enters mass production.
As the flowering plants are classified as medicinal, they are not commonly grown, as its use is restricted, office researcher Chang Tung-wu (張同吳) said.
The office is collaborating with local farmers to grow Baikal skullcap on 3.5 hectares of land, Chang said, adding that it has plans to devote more land to growing the plant.
