Lawmakers and taxi unions yesterday called on the government to include the food service, hospitality, transportation and entertainment industries in a “Stimulus 4.0” relief package, saying that “lacking money is even scarier than the virus.”
Taxi drivers, restaurants, hotels and especially those without labor insurance, such as magnolia sellers and human billboard advertisers, have been the first to bear the brunt of level 3 COVID-19 restrictions, Taiwan People’s Party caucus convener Chiu Chen-yuan (邱臣遠) told a virtual news conference.
Most of these people cannot work amid level 3 restrictions, yet the only round of emergency relief grants available to them ended last year, he said.
Chiu urged the Executive Yuan to consider all affected businesses, including the hospitality industry, when formulating its next stimulus package.
The relief package should include salary, utility and tax subsidies, as well as loan extensions and other measures, he added.
The pandemic is making life even harder for underprivileged workers, Taipei City Councilor Chen Chien-ming (陳建銘) said.
Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at this time last year was repeatedly advocating for the protection of uninsured workers, but the government has yet to take any action, he said.
Although the Taipei Department of Social Welfare is accepting applications for emergency relief, it has not yet created any programs or allocated funds for pandemic aid, leaving the city’s underprivileged residents “high and dry,” he added.
Meanwhile, taxi union members said that the situation for cabbies is no better.
The streets have all but emptied of customers since the outbreak started, a taxi driver surnamed Huang (黃) said, adding that he only had two customers in a more than four-hour shift.
Many others ask to be taken to hospital, he added.
Drivers who expose themselves to such a risk usually do so out of economic necessity, but earn only a modest income, he said.
The government last year issued allowances of NT$30,000, but there are no such subsidies now, making life extremely difficult, Huang added.
The extension of level 3 measures until June 14 would deal an even greater blow to taxi drivers’ livelihoods, Federation of Taxi Driver Unions convener Liang Ping-liang (梁平良) said.
The government should consider providing salary and fuel subsidies, and deferring interest on financed vehicles, as well as adding taxi drivers to the priority list for vaccines, Liang said.
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
PUBLIC SECRET: More than 100 teahouses with hostess services operate in Wanhua, but authorities have not cracked down on them, a Control Yuan member said The Control Yuan yesterday launched an investigation into the alleged sex trade in Taipei’s “teahouses,” as the establishments draw greater attention after they were linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections in Wanhua District (萬華). Control Yuan member Lin Kuo-ming (林國明) said that local officials have been negligent in addressing the matter, after teahouses, known as “A-gong diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), were shown to be the center of a COVID-19 cluster. There are more than 100 such establishments in Wanhua, but most are registered as restaurants or eateries, despite employing hostesses to accompany customers for drinking, chatting and
The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) “cannot escape blame” after Lin Wei-feng (林瑋豐), a political commentator, was found to have used his own anonymous posts as evidence that China was conducting cognitive warfare, opposition parties said yesterday. Lin on Monday apologized on Facebook after reports said that he operated an account on the Professional Technology Temple (PTT) online bulletin board, posting content that appeared to support the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Lin on Monday posted on PTT’s gossip board using the bj26bj account, writing that the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Line account is fake and calling for its “destruction,” reports said. He posted
REMAIN HOME: The Forestry Bureau said enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, and there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers The Council of Agriculture’s Forestry Bureau on Saturday closed a dozen hiking trails in Kaohsiung and Pingtung County to tourists until Friday over COVID-19 concerns. The enforcement of mask rules for hikers was not feasible, the agency said, adding that due to the outbreak, there was a shortage of medical personnel to rescue stranded hikers. The public should remain home until the COVID-19 situation eases, it said. The Shuangsi Tropical Arboretum Trail (雙溪樹木園步道), the Lingshan Trail (靈山步道), the Yueguangshan Trail (月光山步道), part of the Liouguei Security Path (六龜警備道), the Weiliaoshan Trail (尾寮山步道), the Northern Dawushan Trail (北大武山步道), the Mount Kavulungan Trail (筏灣泰武步道), the