To ease the negative health effects associated with muscle loss among the nation’s aging population, a Tainan-based doctor recommends protein, vitamin D and exercise to prevent and deal with sarcopenia.
About 20 percent of Taiwan’s population is to be older than 65 by 2025, making it an aged society and presenting a variety of health issues. Among them is sarcopenia, a type of muscle loss associated with age.
In the US and some European countries, research has shown that 5 to 13 percent of those aged 60 to 70 have sarcopenia, said Wu Chun-feng (吳俊鋒), director of family medicine at Kuo General Hospital, adding that the figure rises to as high as half of people aged 80 or older.
In Taiwan, 3.9 to 7.3 percent of people 65 or older experience muscle loss, he said.
According to diagnostic guidelines by the Asian Working Group for Sarcopenia, of which Taiwan is a member, those with reduced muscle mass and either reduced mobility or muscle strength are considered to have sarcopenia, Wu said.
If associated with age alone without another cause, the condition is called primary sarcopenia, while secondary sarcopenia develops depending on additional factors such as disease, nutrition and physical activity, he said.
Most cases are caused by multiple conditions or risk factors and cannot be explained by a single cause, Wu added.
Due to lower muscle strength and poor limb functionality, people with sarcopenia often appear fatigued and unstable, making them more likely to fall and injure themselves, he said.
Research has also found a correlation with diabetes and metabolic syndrome, he added.
Sarcopenic obesity, when a person is both obese and has atrophied muscles, can lead to cardiovascular problems, metabolic syndrome, reduced bone density and other conditions, increasing the risk of disability and death, Wu added.
Protein and vitamin D could help prevent sarcopenia and improve the lives of those who have the condition, he said.
A person weighing 60kg should eat 60g to 72g of protein per day, the equivalent of about 10 servings of meat, he said.
Protein that is rich in the amino acid leucine is beneficial to muscle growth, Wu said, recommending milk, soybeans, chicken, fish, lean meat and peanuts.
Sunlight helps improve vitamin D levels, as do fish, eggs, dairy, mushrooms and grains, he added.
Aerobic exercise three to five times per week for at least 30 minutes per session, such as brisk walking and bicycling, also improves muscle health, he said.
Wu also recommended weight training twice a week, such as lifting dumbbells or stretching elastic ropes 10 to 15 times per session.
SUPPRESSION TOOL: The FDP said it supports Taiwan’s acceptance into international organizations and condemned China’s intimidation of the nation Germany’s Free Democratic Party (FDP) on Sunday removed the “one China” policy from its campaign platform ahead of general elections in September and declared its support for the right of Taiwanese to decide their own future. During the party’s national congress, a coalition of FDP members raised a proposal to remove language relating to the “one China” policy from the party’s platform, saying that it is misleading and gives China’s leaders an excuse to suppress Beijing’s opponents in Hong Kong, eliminate ethnic minorities in Xinjiang and occupy Taiwan by force. The proposal was approved in a vote by party members. The FDP also
A sex worker advocacy group on Tuesday called on the public to stop discriminating against workers at tea houses in Taipei’s Wanhua District (萬華). A kind of tea house common in the district, called “A-gong Diam” (阿公店) in Hoklo (commonly known as Taiwanese), has deep roots in Wanhua, where they offer much-needed social interactions to older residents, the Collective of Sex Workers and Supporters said. The tea houses’ reputation has taken a hit amid an outbreak of local COVID-19 infections since last week that health authorities have traced back to establishments in Wanhua. The tea houses are important to the district’s local
‘OUTRAGEOUS’: The hotel sparked a public outcry by causing a cluster infection and has reduced Taiwan to a province of China, a lawmaker said Lawmakers on Monday criticized the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel for listing the nation as “Taiwan, China” on its Web site for online reservations, despite being of a subsidiary of state-run China Airlines Ltd. The transit hotel suspended operations after being fined NT$1.26 million (US$45,029) by the Taoyuan Department of Public Health on May 10 for contravening the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) after the hotel was linked to a cluster of COVID-19 infections. Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Mark Ho (何志偉) said the hotel has crossed the line by listing Taiwan as part of China. China Airlines should check its
EIGHTY FOUND: Priority was given to locating foreigners working illegally as hostesses in Wanhua District, as they might have left Taipei or found new jobs and spread the virus Authorities in Taipei have located 27 foreign women allegedly working as hostesses in Wanhua District (萬華) and arranged for them to be tested for COVID-19, police said yesterday. The women are believed to be linked to a COVID-19 cluster that spread from teahouses in the district over the past week. Due to the urgent need to track the women to contain the outbreak, police said they asked the National Immigration Agency and the National Police Agency’s International Section for information and to aid them in their search over the past few days. Earlier this week, Wanhua Police Precinct officers checked 65 teahouses and