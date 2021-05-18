Ridership on the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) system on Sunday fell about 60 percent following a surge in locally transmitted cases of COVID-19 in Taipei and New Taipei City, the agency said yesterday.
About 200,000 people on Sunday used the TRA system, down from an average of 640,000 people on a regular weekend, Taipei Railway Station Master Tu Wei-ting (涂維庭) said.
TRA estimated a 50 percent decline in ridership during the peak morning hours yesterday, the first work day under stricter disease prevention measures.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Overall, passengers observed disease prevention guidelines stipulated by the agency, including no standing passengers on express trains, Tu said, adding that commuter trains were not crowded.
“In addition to on the trains, eating and drinking is banned on platforms and in waiting areas,” he said. “We hope that all passengers comply with the regulations in light of the severity of the outbreak.”
On weekdays, peak hours are typically from 7am to 9am and 5pm to 7pm, Tu said.
The agency would ensure that during those two hours in the morning and in the evening, the number of people on the platforms does not exceed 50 percent of the foot traffic, he said, adding that if the platforms become too crowded, people would be asked to wait at the ticketing gates.
On the platforms, people must observe social distancing guidelines stipulated by the Central Epidemic Command Center, Tu said.
Chien Hsin-li (簡信立), a section chief in the TRA’s transportation safety department, said that the agency’s service and mechanical engineering personnel have been divided into two groups so that they can report to work at different locations to avoid potential cross-infections.
Railway stations are to be disinfected once per hour and trains at least once per day, Chien said, adding that a more thorough disinfection of trains would be conducted every month.
In Taipei and New Taipei City, ridership on the cities’ MRT railway or public bus systems has dramatically declined since the CECC raised the COVID-19 alert for the two municipalities to level 3 on Saturday last week.
From 6am to 9am yesterday, the number of MRT passengers fell 40 percent, compared with the same time last week, Taipei Rapid Transit Corp said.
Tainan City Councilor Lu Kun-fu (盧崑福) of the Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) yesterday sparked further controversy when he echoed remarks by KMT caucus whip Alex Fai (費鴻泰) that Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) should be executed for an increase in domestic COVID-19 cases. Chen heads the Central Epidemic Command Center. Lu at a question-and-answer session at the Tainan City Council said that a lapse in disease prevention measures at China Airlines, which has led to a cluster infection, could have been controlled. However, as the airline’s pilots were allowed a shortened quarantine period of three days and were placed
SUFFICIENT SUPPLY: Taiwan has an abundance of pandemic-related goods in storage, and protocols have been implemented to ensure that the supply chain is not broken Hordes of customers descended on hypermarkets and supermarkets in Taipei and New Taipei City after the government yesterday raised the COVID-19 alert level for the two municipalities to level 3 until May 28. Earlier in the day, the Central Epidemic Command Center reported 180 new domestically transmitted cases, most of them in Taipei and New Taipei City. Despite the government urging the public to stop hoarding daily necessities, shelves were stripped bare while cashiers were working as fast as they could. Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) at a news conference on Friday detailed the government’s inventory of masks, medical-grade isopropyl alcohol and protective clothing,
EYES AND EARS: The navy has commissioned the Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology to manufacture radars to upgrade the nation’s naval monitoring stations A military enthusiast yesterday posted photographs of Taiwanese F-16 jets taking off from Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu with two refueling aircraft, presumably returning to Taiwan from the US for upgrades. Asked about the matter, the Ministry of National Defense declined to comment. The jets had been part of training at Luke Air Force Base in Arizona and had briefly landed in Honolulu, where the photographer, Aeros808, had spotted them, a source said. The jets did not land in Guam, which had been done in 1996 when the US Air Force delivered F-16s to Taiwan, the source said, adding that the
‘STAY CALM’: The nation has more than 800 million masks in stock and can produce up to 40 million a day, while hand sanitizer stocks are also sufficient The nation has an ample supply of masks to meet demand amid concerns over an increase in the number of domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases, the Ministry of Economic Affairs said on Tuesday. Taiwan has more than 800 million masks in stock, with daily production of 18.3 million units on average and maximum daily capacity of 40 million units, the ministry said on Facebook. The ministry’s assurance came after Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC), on Monday said that the nation has entered the community transmission stage after several new domestic