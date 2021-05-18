Tainan City councilors on Wednesday last week urged the city to amend the system that allows the public to report traffic offenses, citing abuse in the procedures.
The city last year received 400,000 reports of traffic offenses, with 280,000 reports resulting in fines, city councilors Chao Kun-yuan (趙昆原) and Tseng Hsin-kai (曾信凱) said, adding that many of the reports seem to have been made maliciously.
“We’ve basically got people using public officials as their lackeys. It’s destructive to social harmony,” the councilors said.
The surge in reports tied up police officers’ time and put the public on edge, Tseng said.
“These people don’t have the training and experience that police do, and when they file a report, officers need to spend time reviewing the case — it’s a waste of public resources,” he said.
Citing an example, Tseng said that police were called to one apartment complex seven times over an improperly parked scooter, but the reports apparently stemmed from a grievance between neighbors.
About 40 percent of the reports last year were filed by the same person, and 50 police officers invested time into investigating them, Tainan Mayor Huang Wei-che (黃偉哲) said.
The enforcement of traffic laws should be the same nationwide, Huang added.
“We also have a problem with false 119 emergency calls — we get up to 1,000 calls per day,” he said. “Some people also abuse the ambulance service, using it in place of a taxi to visit the hospital.”
Tainan Police Department Commissioner Fang Yang-ning (方仰寧) said that at least 30 percent of the reported traffic offenses each year are not legitimate.
“The department’s responsibility is to ensure that roads in the city are safe for drivers and it will do its best to give advice on even the smallest of traffic offenses,” he said.
The department has looked into having personnel trained specifically to handle publicly reported traffic offenses, to take the burden off of police officers, who must see to other duties, Fang added.
