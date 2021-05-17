With the onset of summer and sweltering weather, health officials have offered basic tips for people to avoid dehydration and heatstroke.
People over 65, infants and toddlers, as well as people who work outdoors or in confined spaces, athletes and those with chronic illnesses are at high risk of heat-related illness, Health Promotion Administration (HPA) Deputy Director-General Wu Chao-chun (吳昭軍) said.
Wu offered simple tips to stay cool, such as wearing light-colored, loose clothing made from breathable fabric and avoiding staying in direct sunlight.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“People can also turn off indoor lighting and other electrical devices when not needed to avoid generating heat. They should stay indoors as much as possible to stay cool,” he said.
“Never leave a child alone inside a parked vehicle or other enclosed space, no matter for how short,” he added.
It is important to drink plenty of liquid and people should not wait until they feel thirsty before drinking water, Wu said, adding that people should drink at least 2 liters of water every day.
“If a doctor instructs them to reduce their liquid intake, people should ask the specific amount of water they should drink. They should also eat more fruits and vegetables, which have high water content, plenty of vitamins, minerals and dietary fiber to help maintain a healthy body,” Wu said.
He warned against drinking alcohol or beverages with a high sugar content, as these would dehydrate the body, causing the person to become more thirsty.
The HPA urged people working outdoors or in confined spaces, as well as athletes, to pay attention to their body condition, and take a rest and drink water when necessary.
Elderly people, infants and young children should avoid going outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, it said.
If they must go out, they should walk in the shade, wear suitable clothing and apply sunscreen, the agency added.
People must watch out for warning signs of heatstroke, such as a high body temperature, dry and red skin, and an increased heartbeat, the HPA said.
Severe cases might include an inability to sweat, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, confusion, muscle cramps and fainting, it said.
People with such symptoms must quickly remove themselves from the hot environment and cool down by loosening or removing outer clothing, wiping their body with a wet towel and fanning themselves, it said.
They can drink cold water mixed with a pinch of salt, or electrolyte drinks, and seek medical treatment, it added.
“The more alert people are, the less the damage from heat would be,” Wu said.
