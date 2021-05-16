COVID-19: China Airlines halts all direct fights to Palau until June 8

Staff writer, with CNA





China Airlines, has canceled all direct flights to Palau until June 8, the airline said on Friday, citing stricter COVID-19 protocols as the main reason.

Dozens of customers would be affected by the decision, Travel Agent Association chairman Hsiao Bo-jen (蕭博仁) said.

However, Hsiao described the effect as limited, as many customers had already chosen to cancel their trips due to the increasing number of local COVID-19 cases.

China Airlines said that flights to Palau were canceled because it had to comply with a government order issued on Monday that requires flight crew to complete a 14 days of quarantine upon their return to Taiwan.

Previously, they were only required to quarantine for three days, which was raised to five days earlier this month after a cluster infection broke out involving China Airlines pilots, staff at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel where they were quarantined and their family members.

The government further tightened requirements following an increase in domestically transmitted cases in the past few days.

China Airlines on Tuesday said that about 10 percent of its cargo services would be affected by the government order.

The Taiwan-Palau “travel bubble” program was launched on April 1, but tourism agencies had reported that sales fell short of expectations.

Concerns about the upsurge in domestically transmitted COVID-19 cases in northern Taiwan have also affected domestic tourism.

Lion Travel Service Co on Friday announced that all group tours scheduled from yesterday to June 8 to Taipei, New Taipei City, Taoyuan, Keelung and Yilan County were canceled.

Customers could opt for other tour packages, postpone their trips or claim a refund, it said.