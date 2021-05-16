HK tycoon assets freeze a warning to investors: MAC

By Ben Blanchard / Reuters, TAIPEI





The government yesterday warned that Hong Kong’s decision to freeze assets belonging to jailed media tycoon Jimmy Lai (黎智英) was a sign to the international community that doing business in the Chinese-controlled territory was becoming increasingly risky.

The assets freeze, announced on Friday, includes all shares in his company, Next Digital — the first time a listed firm has been targeted by Hong Kong’s National Security Law.

Shortly before the announcement, the Taiwanese arm of Lai’s popular Apple Daily newspaper said it would stop publishing its print version, blaming declining advertising revenue and more difficult business conditions in Hong Kong linked to politics.

In a statement, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC) said that the assets seizure highlighted the threat the new national security legislation posed to Hong Kongers’ property.

“It is equivalent to announcing to the international community that Hong Kong’s business risks are increasing,” the council said.

“We also once again call on relevant parties to stop suppressing Hong Kong democrats, otherwise they will drift away from popular sentiment,” it added.

Hong Kong has been rocked by protests against its Beijing-backed government in the past few years and last year China imposed tough new national security legislation on the territory.

China denies that the legislation is aimed at taking away people’s freedoms, and is needed to return law and order to Hong Kong.

Lai was sentenced to 14 months in prison for taking part in unauthorized assemblies during pro-democracy protests in 2019.