The Ministry of the Interior (MOI) yesterday announced new guidelines for large-scale gatherings, asking religious groups to suspend large events, while delaying the start of alternative military service amid rising cases of COVID-19.
Notifications have been sent to major temples and religious groups, asking them to postpone or cancel scheduled festivals and pilgrimage events, Deputy Minister of the Interior Chen Tsung-yen (陳宗彥) said.
Ministry staff are communicating with most religious organizations, Chen said, adding that given a rise in COVID-19 cases, it recommends suspending or postponing events with large crowds and outdoor pilgrimage activities, and for indoor functions to be held remotely online.
Photo: Ann Wang, REUTERS
When asked about pilgrimage events for which preparations have already begun, Chen said that “right after the Lunar New Year, we had already sent official letters to local governments and all religious organizations, recommending them to postpone or cancel activities with crowds of people, to prevent an outbreak of infection. So they are already prepared for the new measures, and are to make changes to conform to with Central Epidemic Command Center [CECC] guidelines.”
Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) had also issued other new measures, such as limiting the capacity of mountain huts for hikers at all national parks to 100 people and delaying the call-up of men for alternative military service, Chen said.
Police and firefighters must wear protective clothing and masks while on duty, and sanitize afterward, Chen said.
“For government ministries, plans for decentralizing office work have been ready to go since last year. Large events related to the ministry have been delayed to later dates. If the situation changes, then government offices would follow up with appropriate measures,” Chen said.
The CECC on Wednesday announced upgraded COVID-19 prevention measures to remain in place until June 8, including restricting outdoor gathering and sporting events to fewer than 500 people, and indoor functions to fewer than 100, while reinstating a ban on food and drink on all trains.
