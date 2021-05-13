Aboriginal rights advocates yesterday protested in Taipei, demanding that their names be written in the Roman alphabet on identification cards and official papers, and that Chinese versions of their name be dropped.
At the protest in front of the Ministry of the Interior, demonstrators urged the government to amend regulations that require a Chinese name and an Aboriginal name in the Roman alphabet on identification cards and official documents.
A restaurant chain recently had a big promotion for people whose names contained “salmon” (鮭魚), “but when we want to use only Aboriginal names with our own script system, we cannot do so, because the law does not permit it,” said Savungaz Valincinan, a Bunun graduate student at National Dong Hwa University.
Photo: Peter Lo, Taipei Times
“This is unreasonable and unfair,” she said.
The Aboriginal Language Development Act (原住民族語言發展法) guarantees the use of “Indigenous scripts” to record Aboriginal languages, which covers Aboriginal names, she said.
The protesters said that some people have gone to their local household registration offices to apply to change to a traditional name, but were rejected as officials cited the Name Act (姓名條例), which states only three choices: a Chinese name, listed together with its rendering in Aboriginal script; a phonetic translation of an Aboriginal name, written in Chinese; and a phonetic translation in Chinese, listed together with its spelling in Aboriginal script.
“Our people were forced to use Chinese to write our names, but Chinese characters cannot be transliterated to closely match the sounds and meanings of our Aboriginal names,” said Bawtu Payen, an Atayal.
Lin Cheng-ching (林承慶), an Amis, said that the regulations contravene the Constitution’s guarantee of “equality among all racial groups” and protection against infringement on a person’s name or personality under the Civil Code, and contravenes the UN International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, and International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights.
National Taiwan University professor Ciwang Teyra, of the Truku community, said that Taiwan signed on to the two UN covenants and has promoted human rights protections, “but if our Aboriginal names cannot be listed without Chinese characters ... it implies discrimination based on ethnicity.”
Deputy head of the ministry’s Department of Household Registration Cheng Hsin-wei (鄭信偉) said that the Name Act and the Indigenous Peoples Basic Act (原住民基本法) would have to be amended for the protesters’ request to be met.
“Discussion is needed on whether to continue with the current regulation, and the group’s petition will be forwarded to our staff, and be processed as outlined in the Administrative Appeal Act (訴願法),” he said.
Additional reporting by Jason Pan
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
DATA-DRIVEN: The dedicated department used big data to find sexual harassment hot spots on the Mass Rapid Transit system to take measures against perpetrators Most incidents of sexual harassment and secret photography in Taipei’s MRT metropolitan railway system over the past five years occurred at three stations, the Rapid Transit Division of the Taipei City Police Department said in a statement yesterday. Most incidents were recorded at Zhongxiao-Fuxing MRT Station, followed by Taipei Main and Zhongxiao-Dunhua MRT stations, the department said, adding that the results were obtained through big data analysis. The system, which serves Taipei and New Taipei City, handles about 2.2 million passengers per day, and most cases of secret photography and sexual harassment — usually involving touching a victims buttocks or chest
Historical Chinese figure Daji (妲己), who is often described in literature as a malevolent spirit, was actually a female general who helped her husband, King Zhou (紂王) of the Shang Dynasty, in battle, a researcher said. Historical texts generally describe Daji as King Zhou’s favorite concubine, and in novels and legends she is depicted as a malevolent fox spirit who was responsible for the downfall of the dynasty, said Hwang Ming-chorng (黃銘崇), a research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of History and Philology. However, research has shown that the queens of the Shang Dynasty wore armor and were required to follow the