CAA to investigate alleged jetpack flight in Taichung

ILLEGAL TAKE-OFF? An import permit is needed to bring a jetpack into Taiwan and people who want to use one must be certified as ‘flight-worthy’

By Hsiao Yu-hsin, Hsu Kuo-chen and Jake Chung / Staff reporters, with staff writer





The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday said it would work with law enforcement authorities to determine the authenticity of a video clip circulating online that purportedly shows a person flying with a jetpack over Taichung.

The Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) designates jetpacks as level 1 aircraft and people who want to bring them into Taiwan need to obtain an import permit, the agency said in a statement.

People who want use or operate such equipment must be certified as flight-worthy by the agency, it added.

They also need to obtain a permit to operate the equipment and provide the results of a recent physical examination to prove that they are fit enough to operate a jetpack, the CAA said.

The airspace in which the equipment is to be operated must be risk-free to other vehicles, it added.

The Customs Administration has no record of a jetpack having recently been imported into Taiwan and the CAA has not issued any certifications or conducted inspections for one, rendering the suspected flight in Taichung illegal, the agency said.

It called on the public to share with the authorities any information they have regarding the alleged case in Taichung.

A local resident, surnamed Meng (孟), told reporters that the video appears to have been filmed near the intersection of Huabei and Chongde roads, where there are many commercial high-rises, and heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic.

Meng said the alleged pilot should have chosen a more open area, adding that he surmised the person planned to land on one of the buildings.

“It is very dangerous,” Meng said, adding that he could not imagine the results had the jetpack malfunctioned or if the person missed the landing.

The Taichung Police Department’s Second Precinct, which has jurisdiction over the area in which the person allegedly took off, said that it has not received reports about the incident, adding that it would look into the issue.

Additional reporting by CNA