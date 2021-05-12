The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) yesterday said it would work with law enforcement authorities to determine the authenticity of a video clip circulating online that purportedly shows a person flying with a jetpack over Taichung.
The Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法) designates jetpacks as level 1 aircraft and people who want to bring them into Taiwan need to obtain an import permit, the agency said in a statement.
People who want use or operate such equipment must be certified as flight-worthy by the agency, it added.
They also need to obtain a permit to operate the equipment and provide the results of a recent physical examination to prove that they are fit enough to operate a jetpack, the CAA said.
The airspace in which the equipment is to be operated must be risk-free to other vehicles, it added.
The Customs Administration has no record of a jetpack having recently been imported into Taiwan and the CAA has not issued any certifications or conducted inspections for one, rendering the suspected flight in Taichung illegal, the agency said.
It called on the public to share with the authorities any information they have regarding the alleged case in Taichung.
A local resident, surnamed Meng (孟), told reporters that the video appears to have been filmed near the intersection of Huabei and Chongde roads, where there are many commercial high-rises, and heavy pedestrian and vehicle traffic.
Meng said the alleged pilot should have chosen a more open area, adding that he surmised the person planned to land on one of the buildings.
“It is very dangerous,” Meng said, adding that he could not imagine the results had the jetpack malfunctioned or if the person missed the landing.
The Taichung Police Department’s Second Precinct, which has jurisdiction over the area in which the person allegedly took off, said that it has not received reports about the incident, adding that it would look into the issue.
Additional reporting by CNA
The Taipei City Government yesterday officially launched the “YouBike 2.0” system, an upgraded version of the bicycle rental service, saying that it aims to expand the service to more than 1,200 stations throughout the city. The system yesterday activated 160 new stations, in addition to 103 stations in the Gongguan (公館) shopping area near the National Taiwan University campus. A trial run of YouBike2.0 was launched there in January last year. The Taipei Department of Transportation said that bicycles of the upgraded system feature solar panels and card censors, which allow users to rent them by swiping their EasyCard or scanning a QR
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
PRESSURE POINTS: The CCP is looking to ease travel restrictions and blast Taiwan for a lack of vaccines to sway public opinion, a Taiwanese official said In preparation for its centennial on July 1, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) has begun a “united front” offensive to influence Taiwanese public opinion to force officials to lift restrictions on cross-strait exchanges, an official said yesterday. The CCP has been preparing events for the milestone anniversary, for which it reportedly plans to invite “certain” political parties and people from Taiwan. Cross-strait interactions have stalled since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, although the government has announced plans to restart regular exchanges. Despite the resumption of business travel in March and a Mainland Affairs Council plan presented last month to gradually restore regular