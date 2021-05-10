Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





HEALTH

Eid al-Fitr feast canceled

An Eid al-Fitr celebration scheduled to take place at 6am on Thursday near Taipei Railway Station has been canceled to avoid large gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the event organizers said yesterday. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month on the Islamic calendar, the Global Workers’ Organization said. However, due to the pandemic, the organization and local Indonesian Muslim groups have jointly decided to cancel the gathering, it said, calling on Taiwan’s Muslims to break their month-long fast at home. The cancelation is in response to three people testing positive for the virus after visiting the Taipei Grand Mosque on April 16 for a gathering, it added.

SCIENCE

Supermoon eclipse nears

Local astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to a total lunar eclipse on May 26, which is to coincide with the year’s biggest full moon — when a full moon occurs when the moon is the closest it gets to the Earth on its orbit, the Central Weather Bureau said. The eclipse is to last from 6:31pm to 9:51pm, it said, adding that the moon would appear in a copper hue when completely obscured by the Earth’s shadow from 7:09pm to 7:28pm. The last time such an event took place was in 2018, the bureau said, adding that the next total lunar eclipse is to occur next year. This time, the moon is to appear about 13.6 percent larger than in this year’s smallest full moon on Dec. 19, it said. The bureau said it would broadcast a livestream of the lunar eclipse on its Web site.

WEATHER

Heat, clear skies forecast

The Central Weather Bureau forecast hot and sunny weather across most of Taiwan for this week, with sporadic rainfall likely only in the nation’s east and in mountainous regions. Temperature would rise to about 34°C in northern Taiwan, 30°C in eastern Taiwan and 35°C in the rest of the nation, the bureau said. Today, the temperatures in parts of Kaohsiung and Tainan would rise to 38°C, it said, adding that temperatures in Chiayi City, and Nantou and Pingtung counties would climb to 36°C, it added. The highest temperature in the nation yesterday was recorded in Kaohsiung’s Neimen District (內門), at 38.3°C.

TOURISM

JAL axes Kaohsiung flights

Japan Airlines (JAL) on Friday announced that it would from July discontinue flights between Kaohsiung International Airport and Tokyo’s Narita International Airport, due to sluggish demand amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The airline has been operating the route for nearly 40 years, offering one round trip per week. “The market outlook in Kaohsiung is not promising,” JAL representative Wang Fu-min (王富民) said. The company said it would from July to September also suspend flights between Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport and the Japanese destinations of Chubu Centrair International Airport, serving Nagoya, and Kansai International Airport, serving Osaka. Other routes from Taiwan’s largest airport, as well as those from Taipei International Airport (Songshan airport), to Japanese destinations would not be affected, it said, adding that if offers four weekly flights from Songshan airport to Tokyo International Airport and two flights from Taoyuan airport to Narita airport. Prior to the pandemic, Kaohsiung was a major destination for JAL, which operated seven round-trip flights per week on the Kaohsiung-Narita route and several flights to Osaka, as well as the Japanese islands of Hokkaido and Okinawa.