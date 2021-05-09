Taichung police on Friday detained a 36-year-old man surnamed Ruan (阮) on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of his grandmother and girlfriend.
Prosecutors presume Ruan’s grandmother, who has been missing since 2015, is dead.
Ruan was previously found guilty of forging documents to take possession of her house and land, and withdrew all the money from her bank account, they said.
Citing new evidence, prosecutors on Tuesday obtained a search warrant to the house, in which Ruan lives and where they found teeth from his grandmother, they said.
Investigators have long suspected Ruan’s alleged involvement in her disappearance and presumed killing, prosecutors said.
Ruan is also the main suspect in the disappearance of a female student surnamed Liu (劉) at National Chung Cheng University in Chiayi County in 2007, they said, adding that she is also presumed dead.
At that time, Liu was the girlfriend of Ruan, who attended the same program at the university, prosecutors said, citing her family.
Ruan often picked Liu up from the train station when she returned from visits to her family in Changhua County, prosecutors said.
In the forgery case, Ruan’s sister testified that he had forged the papers and stolen the money, and that he had attacked her with a stun gun when she confronted him with the accusations.
Ruan was sentenced to prison at the time, but has not served his term, as his appeal to the ruling is pending.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in