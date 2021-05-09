Man detained over two missing person cases in Taichung

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





Taichung police on Friday detained a 36-year-old man surnamed Ruan (阮) on suspicion of involvement in the disappearance of his grandmother and girlfriend.

Prosecutors presume Ruan’s grandmother, who has been missing since 2015, is dead.

Ruan was previously found guilty of forging documents to take possession of her house and land, and withdrew all the money from her bank account, they said.

Citing new evidence, prosecutors on Tuesday obtained a search warrant to the house, in which Ruan lives and where they found teeth from his grandmother, they said.

Investigators have long suspected Ruan’s alleged involvement in her disappearance and presumed killing, prosecutors said.

Ruan is also the main suspect in the disappearance of a female student surnamed Liu (劉) at National Chung Cheng University in Chiayi County in 2007, they said, adding that she is also presumed dead.

At that time, Liu was the girlfriend of Ruan, who attended the same program at the university, prosecutors said, citing her family.

Ruan often picked Liu up from the train station when she returned from visits to her family in Changhua County, prosecutors said.

In the forgery case, Ruan’s sister testified that he had forged the papers and stolen the money, and that he had attacked her with a stun gun when she confronted him with the accusations.

Ruan was sentenced to prison at the time, but has not served his term, as his appeal to the ruling is pending.