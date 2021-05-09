The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported two cases of COVID-19, a China Airlines pilot and his wife, bringing the number of cases linked to a quarantine hotel in Taoyuan to 31.
Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that case No. 1,183 — the pilot, who is in his 50s — flew to Vietnam and back on April 19, and to Thailand on April 22.
On Sunday last week, he conducted the flight simulator training, which was attended by case No. 1,153, who was confirmed on Tuesday.
Photo: Yang Hsin-hui, Taipei Times
Case No. 1,183 tested negative for the virus and antibodies on April 24, and received the first shot of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine on Monday last week, Chen said.
The pilot reported feeling tired on Tuesday and having a fever on Thursday, Chen said, adding that he sought treatment on that day and was tested again, and the result came back positive yesterday.
Case No. 1,184 is the pilot’s wife, and her infection is classified as domestic, Chen said.
She tested positive after her husband was diagnosed on Friday, Chen said, adding that contact tracing for the two cases is under way.
Case No. 1,184 visited a branch of Taipei Fubon Commercial Bank (台北富邦銀行) in Taipei’s Neihu District (內湖) at about 11am on Wednesday, he said, urging people who visited the bank at that time to practice self-health management until May 19.
Asked about the source of infection for case No. 1,183, Chen said that it is unlikely that he contracted the virus on the short haul flights to Vietnam and Thailand, and that he was most likely infected by case No. 1,153 during the flight simulation training.
Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Philip Lo (羅一鈞), who is the deputy chief of the CECC’s medical response division, said that during the training, the pilots were in the same confined space for more than an hour, which made infection likely, despite all participants wearing masks.
Another participant has tested negative, but is under home isolation, Chen said, adding that viral genome sequencing would be conducted to determine the source of infection of case No. 1,183.
The CECC also reported three imported cases, a migrant worker and a sailor from the Philippines, and an Indonesian man who came to Taiwan from the Netherlands for work.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine
‘COLD ATTITUDE’: The man claimed that his wife of nearly 50 years had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years and that she refused to bathe A court last month rejected a man’s application for a divorce over lack of evidence that his wife “would rather feed stray dogs” than her husband. The 90-year-old man, surnamed Chao (趙), filed for divorce from his wife of nearly 50 years, surnamed Tung (董), saying that she had not cooked or done any laundry for 40 years. “Every morning my wife goes to Gaoping Bridge to feed stray dogs and does not come home until late,” Chao said. “I am 90 and I need to be taken care of,” he said, complaining of his wife’s “cold attitude” toward him. Chao also complained in