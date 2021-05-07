President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Wednesday offered a public apology, following media reports of a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member being affiliated with an organized crime group, and said that the party would tighten its review mechanism to screen out unqualified people.
“In recent days, reports on gang activities and crime have been linked to the DPP’s internal management of party membership. These have led to criticism and have tarnished our party’s image,” said Tsai, who is also the DPP chairperson, at the party’s headquarters in Taipei.
“The DPP failed to fully implement the party’s clause on prohibiting gang-affiliated people from becoming a party member, which has led to controversies and disappointed our supporters. I apologize for this,” she added.
Photo: Liu Hsin-de, Taipei Times
Tsai was referring to the case involving Chao Ying-kuang (趙映光), convener of the DPP Taipei chapter’s review committee, who resigned last week, following reports about his son Chao Chieh-yu (趙介佑), who is under investigation for racketeering, assault and kidnapping related to an organized crime group based in Taipei’s Beitou District (北投).
The DPP in 2013 added a clause to its charter that says it will not allow people to apply for party membership if they are convicted of breaching the Organized Crime Prevention Act (組織犯罪防制條例), the Narcotics Hazard Prevention Act (毒品危害防制條例), or the Controlling Guns, Ammunition and Knives Act (槍砲彈藥刀械管制條例).
“In the coming days, the DPP will institute a new system for background checks, and check court ruling records and other open information platforms. Regular checks will be conducted on new members, and party candidates running in elections, and will assess their performance when they are elected to public office. These will also remove those found to be affiliated with organized crime groups,” Tsai said.
The party will make use of an artificial intelligence (AI) information system to prevent members of organized crime groups from joining the party, DPP secretary-general Lin Hsi-yao (林錫耀) said.
Taiwan People’s Party Legislator Ann Kao (高虹安), known for her specialty in digital technology, yesterday praised the DPP for its efforts, but added that technology alone would not help the party deal with the problem of infiltration by organized crime.
“AI is mainly utilized to analyze large amounts of data and to extract useful information. Making a model requires a supply of materials and markers from which patterns and definitions could be derived,” she wrote on Facebook.
“Introducing AI might help with the technical issues involved in the evaluation [of party members], but a political party must depend on the innate wisdom of humans for its core values and standards of conduct,” she said.
“Politics is the work of human beings governing other human beings,” Kao said.
“The DPP has had the rule to exclude gang members for a very long time; the rule failed because its users did not put their minds to implement it,” she said.
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he
Taiwan’s armed forces should closely monitor China’s development of a new tanker aircraft, as it would significantly boost the Chinese air force’s capability to carry out long-range raids, a military expert said on Wednesday. Ou Si-fu (歐錫富), a research fellow at the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, said in an online article that China is developing a tanker variant of its Y-20 military transport aircraft, known as the Y-20U. The Y-20 has a maximum take-off weight of 220 tonnes and the tanker variant is expected to carry up to 60 tonnes of fuel, more than three times the maximum
TRAVELING WHILE CONTAGIOUS: The highest risk of infection is indoors, especially in settings where people take off their masks to eat and drink, an expert warned The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday posted a list of places visited by people who were recently diagnosed with COVID-19 while they were likely contagious, urging people who visited the sites at the same time to practice self-health management. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said that confirmed case No. 1,129 — a woman in her 60s who works at Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport, a designated quarantine facility, and tested positive on Friday — visited Chiayi between Friday last week and Monday. On the first day of her trip, she visited the Big Chiayi
QUARANTINE BLUNDER: The government should be responsible for a cluster infection at a hotel, as the cases have caused panic, DPP Legislator Chen Ming-wen said The Ministry of Transportation and Communications should make it mandatory for pilots and flight attendants, as well as their family members, to be vaccinated in view of a cluster of COVID-19 cases at the Novotel Taipei Taoyuan International Airport hotel, lawmakers said at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee yesterday. The cluster infection at the hotel had led to 28 confirmed COVID-19 cases as of Tuesday, including hotel workers, as well as China Airlines flight and cabin crew, and their family members. The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday tightened quarantine requirements for pilots and flight attendants, who must quarantine