All forms of violence and racial prejudice are to be condemned, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday following media reports that a Taiwanese woman was attacked for wearing a mask in New York City.
The woman, identified as Theresa, 31, was attacked by a woman while walking with a friend in midtown Manhattan at about 8:45pm on Sunday, the Daily Mail US online reported on Tuesday, alongside a surveillance camera video clip that the New York Police Department released.
The assailant demanded that Theresa remove her mask and struck her in the head with a hammer, leaving a gash on her forehead, the report said.
Photo provided by Wang Ting-yu’s liaison office
Police are investigating the incident as a possible hate crime, as the city has seen increasing assaults on Asians since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Daily Mail US reported.
Theresa moved to New York in 2019 to study at the Fashion Institute of Technology, New York’s WABC reported.
After talking to her parents, Theresa said she would return to Taiwan and go back to New York when it is safe, the WABC report said.
At a meeting of the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee in Taipei yesterday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇) asked Ministry of Foreign Affairs personnel if they knew about the incident.
The Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York has gathered information about the incident, although the student did not contact the office for help, Department of North American Affairs Deputy Director-General Regine Chen (陳慧蓁) said.
“The ministry should express its stance on the matter,” Wang said, asking why it had said nothing.
“No matter how good ties with Washington are, we hope that the US government is able to protect our students and expatriates there,” Wang said, adding that the ministry should issue a public statement on its stance.
New York police did not provide the student’s contact information, while TECO has expressed its willingness to help, ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou (歐江安) said separately.
As of yesterday, the ministry had not heard from the student or her family, Ou said in a statement.
The ministry and its offices across the US have been watching the developments of several alleged assaults on Asians, she said.
It condemns all violent acts, including racial hatred and discrimination, as well as verbal and physical violence, she said.
The ministry would stay in contact with expatriates and overseas students, Ou said, adding that Taiwanese in the US should mind their personal safety.
