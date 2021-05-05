The legislature yesterday ratified the Treaty on Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters with the government of Belize, which allows the two nations to cooperate on crime prevention and prosecution.
In a joint meeting in Taipei, the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee and the Judiciary and Organic Laws and Statutes Committee unanimously agreed to adopt the bilateral accord, without going to cross-caucus negotiations.
The treaty comprises 22 articles under which the two nations are able assist each other in the areas of crime prevention, criminal investigation, prosecution and court procedures.
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光), who attended the meeting, said the treaty would serve as a legal framework for more effective collaboration between Taiwan and Belize, a diplomatic ally, to combat transnational crime.
Deputy Minister of Justice Tsai Pi-chung (蔡碧仲) said that the treaty encompasses legal procedures such as obtaining testimony and statements, freezing or forfeiting assets, and conducting searches.
Under the treaty, statements can be given by the relevant parties via videoconference, he said.
The treaty would enable the authorities in Taiwan and Belize to work as a team to combat transnational crime more efficiently and effectively, Tsai said.
The treaty was signed in September last year by Minister of Justice Tsai Ching-hsiang (蔡清祥) and Belizean Minister of Foreign Affairs Wilfred Elrington.
It is the nation’s seventh mutual legal assistance treaty, following similar agreements with the US, China, South Africa, Poland, Nauru and the Philippines.
The High Court yesterday upheld a guilty ruling against two former presidential guards who were charged with espionage, and ordered them to serve out their prison terms. The judges withdrew a suspended sentence for retired military officer Sun Han-fan (孫翰方) and his nephew Wang Wen-yen (王文彥), a former officer with the National Security Bureau’s Special Service Center, ordering Sun to serve his three-year and four-month sentence, and Wang to serve his 22-month sentence. The two were found guilty of breaching the National Security Act (國家安全法), spying for China and trying to obtain the closely guarded itinerary of President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), as
Disney Group is set to cancel five cable channels in Taiwan as part of its plans to close 18 TV channels in Southeast Asia and Hong Kong, Fox Network Group’s branch in Taiwan said yesterday. The news follows the group’s termination on Jan. 1 of its broadcast of Fox Sports 1, 2 and 3 channels in Taiwan. A story published on Tuesday by US entertainment news site Variety said that the 18 channels include Fox, Fox Crime, Fox Life and FX; movie channels Fox Action Movies, Fox Family Movies, Fox Movies and Star Movies China; sports channels Fox Sports, Fox Sports 2,
SMALL RESPITE: The past few rainy days, which came after one month of virtually no rain on the west coast, did not ease Taiwan’s water shortage problems, the CWB said A weather system from southern China has over the past three days replenished Taiwan’s reservoirs with almost 16 million tonnes of water, giving Taiwan a slight relief from a water shortage, the Water Resources Agency (WRA) said yesterday. From 12am on Tuesday to 4pm yesterday, about 15.97 million tonnes fell in the catchment areas of the nation’s reservoirs, which is slightly more than Taiwan’s average daily water use, it said. However, the rain would ease today, with only isolated showers forecast in Hualien and Taitung counties, as well as in southern Taiwan, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said. For other regions, cloudy to
A debt dispute between a restaurant owner and a criminal ring might be behind a bizarre cockroach attack at the Taipei eatery on Monday night while it was hosting a police gathering, Taipei Police Commissioner Chen Jia-chang (陳嘉昌) said yesterday. Preliminary findings of a police investigation into the case at the G House Taipei suggest that the unusual incident might have been directed at the restaurant’s owner, who allegedly owes money to the Bamboo Union, Chen said. The suspects were Bamboo Union members and there was no evidence indicating that the cockroaches were targeted at the police officers at the restaurant, he