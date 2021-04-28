The government is considering offering subsidies to Taiwanese visitors to Palau that would cover part of the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) testing fees, Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材) said yesterday.
Taiwan has been allowing people to travel to the Pacific island nation since April 1 via a “travel bubble” agreement between the two countries. While the pilot tours attracted more than 100 Taiwanese tourists, travel operators have since then reported lackluster sales of tours, which caused China Airlines to cancel charter flights to Palau.
One of the reasons for high tour prices is the PCR tests, which travelers are required to undertake both when they arrive at and return from Palau, Wang told reporters, adding that two PCR tests cost NT$10,000.
Photo: Hsiao Yu-hsin, Taipei Times
“Through the subsidies, we hope that tour prices would return to the pre-COVID-19 level, which would motivate more people to travel. The same subsidy program could also be implemented should Taiwan form travel bubbles with Singapore and Vietnam,” Wang said, adding that details of the subsidy program are still in discussion.
The ministry is also studying the possibility of subsidizing PCR tests for international tourists arriving via “travel bubble” agreements, as it would contribute to the growth of the nation’s tourism industry, which has been severely hit by the pandemic, Wang said.
Although the government is in talks with many nations and territories about forming travel corridors, Wang said that tours to Palau remain the ministry’s priority, as they would set an example for how a “travel bubble” agreement should be enforced in terms of arranging tours amid a pandemic.
“The experiences we gain from our opening tours to Palau would become an important point of reference when we discuss other ‘travel bubble’ agreements with the Central Epidemic Command Center,” he said, adding that the center would make the final decision on any other “travel bubble” agreements.
Starting on April 14, Taiwanese returning from Palau only need to observe general self-health management guidelines for 14 days, rather than undergoing a stricter version of self-health management for five days and general health management for another nine days, the Tourism Bureau has said.
Although tourists must still take a PCR test on the fifth day of their return, they are allowed to take public transport to work, it added.
Foreign expatriates in Taiwan who have Alien Permanent Resident Cards or Alien Resident Cards are allowed to travel to Palau through the “travel bubble” agreement as well, the bureau said.
On Monday, Singaporean Minister of Transport Ong Ye Kung (王乙康) said the city-state has submitted a “travel bubble” proposal to Taiwan, along with a proposed program to mutually recognize vaccination certificates.
In related news, the ministry is still studying whether the government should offer relief funds to workers in the travel industry in the second quarter of this year to compensate their loss of income due to the pandemic, Wang said.
The funds would be planned with a vision of boosting tours in the post-pandemic era and elevating overall travel quality, he said.
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taipei police on Wednesday last week made arrests linked to a drug ring in New Taipei City, the Taipei City Police Department said yesterday. Thirteen people, six Taiwanese and seven foreigners, were detained, the department said. The operation for more than a year sold heroin, amphetamines and other drugs to Indonesian migrant workers in New Taipei City’s Sinjhuang (新莊) and Shulin (樹林) districts, Criminal Investigation Division senior officer Tseng Yi-chun (曾逸群) said. Police identified a 35-year-old Indonesian known as Susanti and her 27-year-old boyfriend surnamed Chen (陳) as the main figures in the operation, Tseng said. To expand its customer base, the suspects initially
BE PREPARED: The coast guard protects the Pratas and Itu Aba islands with anti-aircraft guns and mortars, while the military can counter a Chinese invasion, officials said Defense systems on two of Taiwan’s islands in the disputed South China Sea are capable of deterring an invasion by Chinese forces, defense officials said yesterday. During a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) said that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy had commissioned three new vessels last week, including a Type 075 helicopter landing dock. The new amphibious assault vessel gives the Chinese navy the ability to launch various helicopters that could attack enemy vessels, ground forces or submarines, and could also be used to deploy landing craft and troops,