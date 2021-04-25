School in Pingtung pays tribute to pupil 21 years after death

ROSES AND TREES: Newly installed wall decorations symbolize that people can have a multitude of virtues regardless of gender, a lawmaker said

Staff writer, with CNA





A series of metal wall decorations depicting roses and trees have been installed at Gao Shu Junior High School in Pingtung County in commemoration of a late student who had been bullied over his allegedly “effeminate” demeanor.

Yeh Yung-chih (葉永鋕), who was a senior at the school, died in hospital on April 21, 2000, after he was the day before found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of a school bathroom.

Authorities at the time ruled out foul play, saying that there were no intentionally inflicted injuries.

A stainless steel rose commemorating a student who died 21 years ago is pictured at Gao Shu Junior High School in Pingtung County’s Gaoshu Township on Tuesday last week. Photo courtesy of Gao shu Junior High School via CNA

Yeh had fainted and fallen due to pre-existing conditions, they said.

To avert bullying by his classmates over his perceived “effeminate” demeanor, Yeh often went to the bathroom during class time instead of during recess, and on that fateful day, he asked to be excused a few minutes before the fourth period ended.

His death spurred lawmakers to pass the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) and inspired an award-winning pop song by Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), Womxnly (玫瑰少年, meaning Rose Boy)

On the 21st anniversary of his death on Tuesday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米) wrote on Facebook that the student only daring to use the bathroom during class was a major factor in his death.

Some of the school’s bathrooms have since been remodeled, and rose-shaped wall hangings were recently installed at the entrance to male bathrooms, while tree-shaped hangings were installed outside the female washrooms, she said.

They symbolize that regardless of gender, “a person can be as beautiful and gentle as a rose, and as strong and steadfast as a tree,” she said.

School principal Chen Liang-ku (陳亮谷) said that the building where Yeh was found had been torn down years ago because it was old.

The hangings were installed after discussions among teachers so that “students would remember Yeh’s story,” he said.