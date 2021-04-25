A series of metal wall decorations depicting roses and trees have been installed at Gao Shu Junior High School in Pingtung County in commemoration of a late student who had been bullied over his allegedly “effeminate” demeanor.
Yeh Yung-chih (葉永鋕), who was a senior at the school, died in hospital on April 21, 2000, after he was the day before found lying in a pool of blood on the floor of a school bathroom.
Authorities at the time ruled out foul play, saying that there were no intentionally inflicted injuries.
Photo courtesy of Gao shu Junior High School via CNA
Yeh had fainted and fallen due to pre-existing conditions, they said.
To avert bullying by his classmates over his perceived “effeminate” demeanor, Yeh often went to the bathroom during class time instead of during recess, and on that fateful day, he asked to be excused a few minutes before the fourth period ended.
His death spurred lawmakers to pass the Gender Equity Education Act (性別平等教育法) and inspired an award-winning pop song by Jolin Tsai (蔡依林), Womxnly (玫瑰少年, meaning Rose Boy)
On the 21st anniversary of his death on Tuesday, Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Chou Chun-mi (周春米) wrote on Facebook that the student only daring to use the bathroom during class was a major factor in his death.
Some of the school’s bathrooms have since been remodeled, and rose-shaped wall hangings were recently installed at the entrance to male bathrooms, while tree-shaped hangings were installed outside the female washrooms, she said.
They symbolize that regardless of gender, “a person can be as beautiful and gentle as a rose, and as strong and steadfast as a tree,” she said.
School principal Chen Liang-ku (陳亮谷) said that the building where Yeh was found had been torn down years ago because it was old.
The hangings were installed after discussions among teachers so that “students would remember Yeh’s story,” he said.
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
Taipei’s street names should reflect a “Taiwanese spirit,” Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) said in an online video released yesterday, in which he asked why many of them are named after locations in China. In a three-minute video uploaded to a Facebook page called “Taiwanese Uncle Ko Wen-je” (台灣阿北柯文哲), the mayor suggested changing the names of Taipei streets. The page’s banner was a photograph of Ko on Jade Mountain’s (玉山) main peak. The page was closed at about noon, about four hours after it was made public. Ko said that street names in the capital named “Ningxia,” “Tibet,” “Beiping” — an old name for
The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday reported the nation’s first case of a person developing facial palsy after receiving an AstraZeneca jab against COVID-19 on Wednesday. It was not a self-paid vaccine and the clinic where the man received the shot is closely following the case, said Centers for Disease Control Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥), who is the CECC spokesman. Citing insurance data, Chuang said that the rate of facial palsy occurring in individuals aged 18 to 49 was 55.31 per 100,000 per year. People might experience facial palsy for reasons other than vaccinations, Chuang said. Preliminary information obtained by the
Taichung prosecutors are investigating the case of a seven-year-old boy who is in a deep coma after his judo instructor allegedly threw him to the ground 27 times during training on Wednesday. The instructor, surnamed Ho (何), was initially released without bail yesterday, after prosecutors questioned him and reviewed video footage, they said. The boy’s father, surnamed Huang (黃), decried the decision, saying that Ho should be detained because he “deliberately killed a helpless child.” Later last night, Ho was detained after prosecutors conducted another round of questioning. Footage from the judo gym shows Ho and others repeatedly performing a shoulder throw on the