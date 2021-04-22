Taichung touts ‘ageless’ e-sports tournament

By Jonathan Chin / Staff writer





The Taichung City Government has launched a project to create a national “ageless” e-sports tournament, which is to be held on Nov. 28, to spotlight older gamers and to promote generational dialogue.

“E-sports should become a common language that bridges the generational divide,” Taichung Sports Bureau Director Lee Yu-jui (李昱叡) told a news conference on Tuesday, adding that older gamers have the same passion as their younger peers.

The tournament aims to show that gaming is not just for younger people and offer elderly gamers the limelight they deserve, said Wang Nai-hung (王乃弘), chairman of the Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation, which helps organize the event.Gaming has the potential to facilitate dialogue between older and younger Taiwanese, Wang said.

Hondao Senior Citizen’s Welfare Foundation chairman Wang Nai-hung is pictured at an undisclosed location on Sept. 1 last year. Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times

The tournament is sponsored by the Chinese Taipei Esports Association and other groups, Wang added.

Several older e-sports enthusiasts, including 55-year-old gamer “Lao Gai Lun” (老蓋倫, Old Galen), who comments on e-sports on YouTube and Twitch, attended the news conference.

The tournament’s sponsors are to recruit gamers who are 60 or older to compete in the event, the foundation said.

The sponsors aim to by the end of July establish three teams from northern, central and southern Taiwan, the foundation said, adding that the three teams would be advised by professional gamers.

For three months before the event, the teams would train with volunteers from three universities in the respective regions, the foundation added.

People can apply with the teams until June 20 on the foundation’s Web site at www.hondao.org.tw.