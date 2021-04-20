Slew of cultural programs offered to schools this year

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The nation’s arts and cultural organizations, as well as staff and venues, are offering a total of 149 cultural experience programs to schools this year, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.

The programs are part of the culture ministry and the Ministry of Education’s efforts to promote education through cultural experiences, the culture ministry said in a statement.

To encourage schools to take their students on trips to arts and cultural venues, many activities are being offered for schools to choose from, it said.

For example, the Museum of Archaeology in Tainan is offering a program that would enable students to learn about the artifacts in the museum’s collection and give them an opportunity to experience cleaning and photographing cultural relics, and making boxes in which to preserve them, the culture ministry said.

A program designed by the New Taipei City-based National Human Rights Museum aims to give students a deeper understanding of human rights issues through puzzle games, it said.

The National Taiwan Museum, the Mongolian and Tibetan Gallery and National Performing Arts Center in Taipei are among the other institutions that are providing experiential activities to students, the culture ministry said, adding that the gallery’s program hopes to raise awareness about multi-ethnic culture and art.

Tainan’s National Museum of Taiwan History, Taichung’s National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and Nantou County’s National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute are this year continuing to present programs that were well-received by schools last year, it said.

Some of the programs being offered by private groups and arts and cultural workers focus on disciplines such as gezaixi (歌仔戲, Taiwanese opera), budaixi (布袋戲, traditional Taiwanese puppetry), modern theater, dance, xiangsheng (相聲, crosstalk) and traditional beiguan (北管) music, it said.

A program by the P. T. S. Sculpture Foundation would engage students with visual impairment in a sculpture experience, it said.

Other activities feature painting, reading Amis mythology or discussing the topic of new immigrants using picture books, the culture ministry said.

From now through Monday, schools that are interested in participating can register online at 1872.arte.gov.tw, it said.

Schools can also apply with the education ministry for subsidies to help fund the costs of the visits, it said.