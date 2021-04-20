The nation’s arts and cultural organizations, as well as staff and venues, are offering a total of 149 cultural experience programs to schools this year, the Ministry of Culture said yesterday.
The programs are part of the culture ministry and the Ministry of Education’s efforts to promote education through cultural experiences, the culture ministry said in a statement.
To encourage schools to take their students on trips to arts and cultural venues, many activities are being offered for schools to choose from, it said.
For example, the Museum of Archaeology in Tainan is offering a program that would enable students to learn about the artifacts in the museum’s collection and give them an opportunity to experience cleaning and photographing cultural relics, and making boxes in which to preserve them, the culture ministry said.
A program designed by the New Taipei City-based National Human Rights Museum aims to give students a deeper understanding of human rights issues through puzzle games, it said.
The National Taiwan Museum, the Mongolian and Tibetan Gallery and National Performing Arts Center in Taipei are among the other institutions that are providing experiential activities to students, the culture ministry said, adding that the gallery’s program hopes to raise awareness about multi-ethnic culture and art.
Tainan’s National Museum of Taiwan History, Taichung’s National Taiwan Museum of Fine Arts and Nantou County’s National Taiwan Craft Research and Development Institute are this year continuing to present programs that were well-received by schools last year, it said.
Some of the programs being offered by private groups and arts and cultural workers focus on disciplines such as gezaixi (歌仔戲, Taiwanese opera), budaixi (布袋戲, traditional Taiwanese puppetry), modern theater, dance, xiangsheng (相聲, crosstalk) and traditional beiguan (北管) music, it said.
A program by the P. T. S. Sculpture Foundation would engage students with visual impairment in a sculpture experience, it said.
Other activities feature painting, reading Amis mythology or discussing the topic of new immigrants using picture books, the culture ministry said.
From now through Monday, schools that are interested in participating can register online at 1872.arte.gov.tw, it said.
Schools can also apply with the education ministry for subsidies to help fund the costs of the visits, it said.
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
TENSE SITUATION: If the storm does not bring rain, Taiwan might have to wait until next month amid water scarcity in the center and south, an expert said Typhoon Surigae is to bring rain to the nation’s east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan from Wednesday to Friday, the Central Weather Bureau (CWB) said yesterday. As of 2pm yesterday, the typhoon’s center was 1,170km southeast of Oluanpi (鵝鑾鼻), Taiwan’s southernmost tip. The radius of the storm was 280km, and it was moving northwest at 9kph, with a maximum wind speed of 198kph. The bureau forecasts that the storm would switch to a northerly direction when approaching the east coast of Luzon Island in the Philippines on Wednesday, CWB forecaster Lin Ding-yi (林定宜) said, adding that Surigae would
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he