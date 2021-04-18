Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Tien Chung-kwang (田中光) on Friday met with US Deputy Assistant Secretary for Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands Sandra Oudkirk in an online meeting promoting partnership among Pacific island nations, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
The meeting, hosted by the Washington-based Heritage Foundation, revolved around how the US and Taiwan can assist Pacific island countries in their sustainable development and recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the ministry said in a news release.
During the meeting, Oudkirk said that bilateral relations have deepened after the US Department of State on Friday last week released new contact guidelines for interactions with Taiwanese officials.
The updated guidance represents “a huge step forward” from prior policies, including the contact guidance that was in place from 2015 until early this year, she said.
The new guidance “explicitly encourages engagement with Taiwanese counterparts” and “removes overly onerous restrictions that complicated our ability to engage with Taiwan on issues of mutual concern,” she said.
The guidelines, which have not been released to the public, are said to encourage US officials to hold regular meetings with Taiwanese counterparts in US federal buildings and at Taiwan’s US representative offices.
They also reportedly allow officials to attend events at Taiwan’s Twin Oaks estate in Washington — the former residence of Taiwanese ambassadors to the US, which is now used for official functions — but prohibit them from attending on Taiwanese holidays, such as Double Ten National Day, that might conflict with Washington’s “one China” policy.
Oudkirk also lauded Taiwan’s achievement in containing COVID-19 and said she anticipated that more countries would follow up on the “travel bubble” model built by Taiwan and Palau.
She also highlighted Taiwan and the US’ joint work with Pacific island countries, including initiatives under the Global Cooperation and Training Framework and a coast guard working group that the two sides established last month.
Local media have reported that Oudkirk is expected to become the new director of the American Institute in Taiwan, as incumbent Director Brent Christensen is to leave the post this summer.
Meanwhile, Tien said that Taiwan and the US share common values and interests in the region.
Taiwan is also happy to join the US in addressing climate change and helping diplomatic allies in the region through clean energy and loan programs, he said.
Four Pacific countries with formal diplomatic relations with Taiwan — the Marshall Islands, Nauru, Palau and Tuvalu — also attended the meeting, the ministry said.
INTERNATIONAL WEED DAY: Advocates are to hold a demonstration to push for the decriminalization of marijuana and allowing its use for treatment of certain conditions It is time for Taiwanese society to examine the medical benefits of cannabis, in line with the international trend to lift restrictions on and decriminalize the use of marijuana, two legislators said yesterday, ahead of tomorrow’s “Rally for Equal Rights for Cannabis” in Taipei. Taiwan is one of a few countries holding a “420 International Weed Day” event — which usually takes place around the April 20 weekend — as most nations have canceled it this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, said organizer Green Sensation, which is composed of doctors, lawyers and entertainers, among others. The group released a
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he
CAUTION: People should drink at least 1.5 liters of water per day, while men can eat pumpkin seeds to protect the prostate, a doctor in Taipei said Holding urine for long periods could lead to an atonic bladder, or could cause inflammation of the urinary tract, hematuria or renal retention, a urologist said. Chang Fu-chung (張甫仲), a doctor at Taipei Hospital’s Department of Urology, on Friday last week said that the hospital admitted a 38-year-old woman who complained of a sharp, stinging pain when urinating. Chang said he diagnosed her with urethritis, based on her symptoms and darker-colored urine. The top three groups of people who usually hold off going to the restroom are women, middle-aged and older people with prostatic hyperplasia, and those who fail to drink enough water