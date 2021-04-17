Government to expand radiation testing of fish

Staff writer, with CNA





The government is to expand radiation testing of fish caught near Taiwan, it said on Wednesday, after Tokyo this week announced plans to release more than 1 million tonnes of treated water from the Fukushima Dai-ichi nuclear power plant into the ocean.

At a cross-ministerial meeting, Fisheries Agency Director-General Chang Chih-sheng (張致盛) said that government agencies have worked to monitor food safety since the plant was crippled after going into meltdown following an earthquake and tsunami in 2011.

Since then, fish caught near Taiwan and in the northwestern Pacific Ocean have been tested for cesium-134 and cesium-137, he said.

As of March 31, the agency had collected 2,212 samples, including 1,652 near-shore fish, and 560 open-sea fish, all of which met existing standards, he said.

In preparation for Japan’s release of treated water in several years, government agencies would expand existing testing on sea products and increase sample sizes, Chang said.

As a result, the number of fish samples tested is to increase from 208 to 500 per year, he said.

The number of monitoring sites would also be expanded from 20 to 62, with tests conducted year-round instead of only in the summer and winter, he added.

The government would seek compensation from Japan if the treated water is determined to have negatively affected Taiwan’s fishing grounds, Council of Agriculture Minister Chen Chi-chung (陳吉仲) said.