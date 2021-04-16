Transport minister Lin’s resignation is approved

‘POLITICAL RESPONSIBILITY’: A mechanism for families affected by a train crash in Hualien would be put in place at the ministry before he leaves, Lin said

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Wednesday approved Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung’s (林佳龍) resignation after informing President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) of his decision, the Executive Yuan said yesterday.

Lin offered his resignation one day after the derailment of a Taroko Express train in Hualien County on April 2, which killed 49 people and injured 244, Executive Yuan spokesman Lo Ping-cheng (羅秉成) said, adding that Lin would leave office on Tuesday next week.

Tsai and Su considered it a top priority to resume railway service after the derailment, leading to the delayed acceptance of Lin’s resignation, Lo said.

Families of victims of a Taroko Express crash grieve at a service at the Taipei Mortuary Services Office First Funeral Parlor yesterday. The service was attended by President Tsai Ing-wen, foreground, and other officials. Photo: CNA

After restoration work at the site of the crash was concluded, Lin on Tuesday met with Su, telling him that he was determined to take full political responsibility for the incident, Lo said, adding that Su and Tsai respected Lin’s decision.

“The resignation was approved on Wednesday and is to take effect on Tuesday next week,” he said.

“We are still interviewing potential candidates for the post and will announce when a new transportation minister is found,” Lo said.

Premier Su Tseng-chang, second left, and Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung attend a mourning service in Taipei yesterday for victims of a Taroko Express crash on April 2. Photo: Tu Chien-jung, Taipei Times

The meeting of Lin and Su lasted about one hour, and Lin reported what he had done since the derailment, from helping and visiting families of the deceased to restoring railway traffic, Lo said.

Su and Lin agreed that reform of the Taiwan Railway Administration (TRA) is necessary, and should address safety and labor issues, Lo said, adding that in their view, reform of the agency should be swift and on a large scale.

“The premier has been briefed about several feasible solutions to enhance the safety of the TRA and reduce the agency’s financial losses,” Lo said. “We are not planning to privatize the agency, but we hope that it could operate efficiently and safely through a corporate management.”

In a statement issued by the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, Lin thanked Su for approving his resignation.

Lin also thanked the public for their concerns over the TRA.

“Before I leave, I will make sure that normal and safe operation will be resumed in Hualien, and that the ministry will have implemented a mechanism to coordinate with and care for victims’ families,” Lin said.

Deputy Minister of Transportation and Communications Wang Kwo-tsai (王國材), Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌) and Pingtung County Commissioner Pan Men-an (潘孟安) are among potential candidates to succeed Lin, local media reported.