No defense alert during US talks: MND

‘MINIMAL RISK’: Chinese military activity near the Nanpeng Islands in the South China Sea was not designated ‘exercises,’ a national defense official said

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





No air defense missile systems had been activated before a US delegation arrived in Taipei on Wednesday, the Ministry of National Defense (MND) said yesterday.

The delegation is comprised of former US senator Chris Dodd, former US deputy secretaries of state Richard Armitage and James Steinberg, and US Department of State Taiwan Coordination Office Director Dan Biers.

On the day of the delegation’s arrival, China’s Maritime Safety Administration announced a six-day live-fire military exercise, conducted daily from 8am to 6pm, near the Nanpeng Islands (南澎列島) in the South China Sea.

Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng speaks to reporters in Taipei yesterday ahead of a meeting of the legislature’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee. Photo: Wang Yi-sung, Taipei Times

China’s Taiwan Affairs Office (TAO) said that the exercise is a “necessity” to prevent collusion between Taiwan and the US, while Taiwan’s water shortage had been caused by arms purchases from the US.

TAO spokesman Ma Xiaoguang (馬曉光) said that the “unofficial” visit of the US delegation was a sham, adding that China is categorically against any sort of Taiwan-US interaction.

“Interactions between Taiwan and the US cannot change the fact that Taiwan is a part of China,” Ma said.

In Taipei, Minister of National Defense Chiu Kuo-cheng (邱國正) told reporters ahead of a meeting of the legislative’s Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee that Taiwan is tracking all Chinese military movements.

Chiu denied that the military had put anti-aircraft missile systems and units on alert to ensure the safe arrival of the US delegation.

Chiu also disputed China’s comments on Taiwan’s water shortage.

Arms purchases from the US do not affect infrastructure funding, he added.

Chiu said the statements are efforts to subtly influence the military through cognitive warfare, “but our military will not be affected and will continue its mission — to protect our country.”

In response to queries from Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Lee Guei-min (李貴敏), Deputy Minister of National Defense Chang Che-ping (張哲平) said that the ministry had not designated Chinese military movements as a “military exercise,” adding that China’s activities near the Nanpeng Islands were localized.

The possibility of cross-strait hostility was minimal, Chang said.

Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) Legislator Tsai Shih-ying (蔡適應) inquired about the progress of the indigenous jet program.

Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology president Art Chang (張忠誠) said that the project has received NT$10 billion (US$352,336 million) in funding.

The overall design and the first stage of manufacturing of the engine are expected to conclude in 2024, Art Chang said.

The ministry did not report any Chinese military aircraft entering Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday, but there were two incursions by Chinese J-16 fighters yesterday afternoon.

Additional reporting by Aaron Tu