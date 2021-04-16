A shipment of bananas that was rejected by Japan early this month might have been contaminated by nearby fields, the Council of Agriculture (COA) said yesterday.
Japan Customs had destroyed the shipment of 450 crates of bananas after tests showed that the fruit contained 0.02 parts per million (ppm) of Decis, an insecticide better known as Dimiening (第滅寧) in Taiwan, COA Deputy Minister Chen Junne-jih (陳駿季) told a news conference.
The Japanese legal standard is that no residue of the substance should be detected, Chen said, adding that Japanese instruments can detect up to 0.01ppm of residue.
Photo: Yang Yuan-ting, Taipei Times
As the local standard for Decis residue is 0.2ppm, the council believes that the shipment to Japan might have been exposed to insecticide residues from neighboring fields, he added.
Since the tests revealed only a small amount of the substance, the council is confident that Japan would not increase testing protocols on imports of Taiwanese bananas, he said, urging farmers not to worry.
Taiwanese bananas are already under heightened scrutiny in Japan after a 750-crate shipment last month was found to contain 0.12ppm of Pyraclostrobin, or six times over the legal limit.
Pyraclostrobin is a fungicide used to treat plant anthrax, among other conditions.
That prompted Japan Customs to raise the banana testing protocol from level one to level two.
This means 30 percent of the fruit is tested per shipment, instead of the previous 3 to 5 percent per shipment, Chen said.
Should the Japanese invoke “level three” food safety protocols, 100 percent of each banana shipment would be tested for chemical residues, which would significantly affect the trade because it would take longer to clear customs, he said.
To avoid this scenario, the council has enhanced the regulation and inspection of fruit farms exporting to Japan and provided vital assistance to ensure product quality, he said.
The council does not rule out conducting its own tests on banana exports before they are shipped, or other measures to a better linkage between exporters and fruit farm owners, he added.
Asked about local media reports about a shortage of agricultural packaging materials, Chen said that demand for cardboard packaging has surged as manufacturers and other businesses pick up in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The council has taken steps to secure packaging materials for the 16 hardest-hit farmers’ cooperatives from the nation’s leading paper manufacturers, he said, adding that a platform would be created to distribute packaging materials to farmers.
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
The navy’s new 10,600-tonne warship is on Tuesday to be christened the ROCN Yushan (玉山), as the nation’s indigenous shipbuilding program reaches a milestone, sources said yesterday. The vessel, previously referred to as the “new landing platform dock,” was at a shipyard with its name freshly painted on the hull with the number 1401, the Liberty Times (the sister paper of the Taipei Times) reported yesterday, citing an unnamed observer. Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wang Ting-yu (王定宇), a member of the legislature’s National Defense and Foreign Affairs Committee, confirmed the report in a Facebook post. The NT$4.635 billion (US$163 million) ship is designed
DIALOGUE SOUGHT: Washington said it was concerned about the pattern of ongoing attempts to intimidate Taiwan after the 10th day of PLA activity in the region The US on Monday urged Beijing to stop its multifaceted pressure campaign against Taiwan after China sent 25 military jets into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone. “The United States notes with concern the pattern of ongoing PRC [People’s Republic of China] attempts to intimidate the region, including Taiwan,” a US Department of State spokesperson said in an e-mail response to questions. “We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan, and instead engage in meaningful dialogue with Taiwan.” The Ministry of National Defense said that 25 Chinese military aircraft entered the zone on Monday. It was the 10th straight
‘NOT ENTHUSIASTIC’: People who have been approved by the CECC as special cases who need to travel, such as foreign diplomats, would be able to receive a vaccine The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday expanded the eligibility for COVID-19 vaccination to the fourth priority group — people who need to travel abroad for special reasons — adding that out-of-pocket vaccines would be available from Wednesday next week. Minister of Health and Welfare Chen Shih-chung (陳時中), who heads the center, said although Taiwan’s COVID-19 vaccination program was on Monday expanded to include the top three groups in the priority list, people are still “not enthusiastic” about getting vaccinated. “Only 1,220 people received a vaccine shot on Tuesday, and a total of 27,113 people have received COVID-19 vaccination” so far, he