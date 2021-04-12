The Republic of China (ROC) has always supported democracy and freedom, and maintaining friendly US relations is the consensus of Taiwanese, former Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) chairman Eric Chu (朱立倫) said yesterday in response to new US guidelines on interactions with Taiwanese officials.
Chu made the remarks on the sidelines of the annual Dajia Matsu Pilgrimage in Changhua County in response to media queries on whether he considered himself “pro-US” after the US Department of State on Friday announced new rules that “liberalize guidance on contacts with Taiwan.”
As the ROC has always supported democracy and freedom, “being pro-US or supportive of all democratic and free nations is what we must do,” Chu said, citing as an example EU nations and the UK. “This is not me playing this [pro-US] card. It is the consensus of the nation.”
Photo: Ho Tsung-han, Taipei Times
Besides the ability to uphold democracy and freedom, the KMT hopes for peace across the Taiwan Strait, Chu said, calling it the “biggest proposition” of the party, which he led from January 2015 to January 2016.
Asked whether he would run for KMT chairman in the July party election, Chu said that when it came to politics, it is not necessary to occupy certain positions, “but to really do things well.”
Separately yesterday, KMT Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣), former Kaohsiung mayor Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜) and Sean Lien (連勝文), vice chairman of the KMT-affiliated National Policy Foundation, attended an ROC Military Academy alumni event in Taoyuan.
Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times
Asked by reporters whether he thought Han running for KMT chairman would threaten his chances of re-election, Chiang said: “I have not thought so much” about the prospect.
When asked who he would support in the KMT chairperson race, Lien said: “I support myself.”
Asked whether that meant he would run for the position, Lien added: “I support myself in continuing to fight for the KMT.”
Chu, Han and Lien are each seen as likely contenders in the KMT chairperson election.
Chiang on Feb. 20 announced that he would seek re-election, while Lien last month said he would “seriously consider” running for the post.
A survey of young Taiwanese showed that only 36.5 percent of men and 19.6 percent of women believe marriage is important, a trend that academics say is key to the nation’s low birthrate. Yang Wen-shan (楊文山), an adjunct research fellow at Academia Sinica’s Institute of Sociology, yesterday announced the 12th round of results from a longitudinal survey of attitudes among young Taiwanese toward markers of adulthood. While few of the respondents, who were aged 28 to 32 when surveyed in 2017, found marriage to be important, 95.8 percent believed that being responsible for oneself should take precedence, data showed. Economic independence came in
SHRINKING FEMALE POPULATION: Last year, 107.74 boys were born for every 100 girls in Taiwan, which is a greater gender imbalance than in Japan and South Korea The Ministry of the Interior recorded 9,601 births in January, the first time the nation has produced fewer than 10,000 newborns in a single month, while different indicators showed that Taiwan might also be facing a population with increasingly fewer births, women and marriages. It comes after the ministry reported a record low 165,249 births last year, which was lower than the 173,156 deaths recorded last year. The nation experienced negative population growth for the first time last year, ministry data found. The number of births in January also dropped from a year earlier, when there were 12,510 births. In February, there were
The Hualien District Prosecutors’ Office has listed six people as suspects in a judicial investigation into a fatal train crash on Friday last week. Fifty people were killed and more than 200 were injured when the Taroko Express No. 408 train slammed into a crane truck that had slid onto the tracks near the entrance of Cingshuei Tunnel (清水隧道) in Hualien’s Sioulin Township (秀林). The office also summoned six officials at the Taiwan Railways Administration’s (TRA) Hualien Engineering Section for questioning about alleged illegal business operations and unsafe work conditions by Yi Hsiang Industry Co and Tung Hsin Construction Co, the two
SUPPORTING DEMOCRACY IN ASIA: Twitter aims to ‘play a unique role in enabling the public conversation around important social movements,’ the US company said Twitter has thrown its support behind the “Milk Tea Alliance” of democracy movements in Taiwan, Hong Kong and elsewhere in Asia, defying China at a time when Beijing is punishing Western companies for commenting on what it considers internal matters. The social media company yesterday prominently displayed flags of Taiwan, Hong Kong, Myanmar and Thailand while unveiling an emoji to support democracy advocates in places that have in the past few years seen historic protests and share a love for the beverage. The emoji will automatically show up when users post the #MilkTeaAlliance hashtag, which was posted been 11 million times