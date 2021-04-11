A doctor urged family members to pay more attention to symptoms of prenatal depression, a condition less widely known than postpartum depression and which one in 10 pregnant women experiences.
Chang Pei-chen (張倍禎), a doctor at China Medical University’s Department of Pediatric Psychiatry, said that she early this year treated a pregnant woman whose symptoms ranked 15 out of 20 on the Brief Symptom Rating Scale, which measures emotional stress.
The scale, codeveloped by Lee Ming-pin (李明濱), a professor at National Taiwan University (NTU), is based on five standardized questions, with answers given one to four points.
Should the total points exceed 15, it indicates that a person is facing serious emotional stress.
Chang said that the woman experienced prenatal depression, for which she prescribed regular psychiatric sessions and a diet based on foods rich in with omega-3 fatty acids.
Chang also recommended that her family spend more time with her, listen to her concerns, and do not criticize her or judge her for experiencing depression, she said.
After three months of treatment, her condition had stabilized and other pregnancy-related symptoms such as nausea in the morning had also eased, Chang said.
About 13 percent of pregnant women experience prenatal depression, Chang said, adding that the conditions occur most often when women expect their first child.
Symptoms of prenatal depression usually occur in the 16th week of pregnancy and persist until four weeks after giving birth, she said.
Many cases go untreated, and about 10 percent of women with prenatal depression continue to experience depression after giving birth, Chang said.
Family members should pay close attention to the emotional well-being of pregnant women, as prenatal depression might lead to malnourishment of the mother and premature birth, which might also lead to malnourishment of the newborn and delayed development, he said.
Typical symptoms are fitful sleep, restlessness, loss of interest in activities, vertigo, shortness of breath, guilty feelings and suicidal thoughts, Chang said, adding that women with the condition are often irritable, and prone to crying or binge-eating.
Prenatal depression is often caused by hormonal fluctuations or stress due to unplanned pregnancy, she said, adding that those with a prior inclination for depression are at greater risk.
The condition often occurs in women who are timid, perfectionist, have little self-confidence, or feel isolated and without help, Chang said.
To identify the condition early, family members should periodically ask the pregnant woman the questions from the Brief Symptom Rating Scale, she said.
Pregnant women should exercise, eat and rest regularly, spend time with friends and family, eat foods rich in omega-3 fatty acids, and, if necessary, consult an expert concerning their emotional well-being, Chang said.
