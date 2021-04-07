Several F-5F jets yesterday took off from Taitung Air Base on test flights after the air force completed a check of its fleet following a deadly crash on March 22 that led to the grounding of the fighters.
The first two F-5Fs took off at approximately 8am and returned safely after 40 minutes in the air, the air force said.
Wu Jung-hua (吳榮華), who heads the base, said that the flights involved only twin-seater F-5Fs, with test flights for single-seat F-5Es expected to begin soon.
Photo: CNA
Air force spokesman Chen Kuo-hua (陳國華) said that the date of the F-5E tests would be decided after a review of the results of yesterday’s test flights.
The air force suspended the operation of all of its F-5 fleet for inspection after last month’s crash, in which two F-5Es made contact as they were changing formation off Pingtung County during a training mission.
One of the pilots, Lieutenant Lo Shang-hua (羅尚樺), ejected from his aircraft after the collision, but he did not have any vital signs when found at sea and was pronounced dead after being taken to hospital.
The other pilot, Captain Pan Ying-chun (潘穎諄), is thought to have also ejected, but his body has not been found and a search is ongoing.
Search and rescue personnel have found some of Pan’s personal gear, as well as debris from his aircraft.
A memorial service is to be held for Lo on Saturday, where a posthumous citation is to be presented to his family by President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), Wu said.
A procession would be held on the same scale as that for Chu Kuan-meng (朱冠甍), who died on Oct. 29 last year after his single-seater F-5E crashed into the sea after taking off from the base, he said.
